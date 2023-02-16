Cowboys Star Doubles Down on Front Office Pressure to Trade for Bills WR

One Dallas Cowboys star is not relenting with public pressure to trade for one of the Buffalo Bills’ most prominent stars.

Anyone that’s followed the Cowboys since star corner Trevon Diggs arrived with the team knows that the former Alabama star is desperate to play with his brother, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

As the NFL offseason begins in earnest, Trevon Diggs isn’t showing any sign of letting up. On February 16, the Dallas corner posted an edited image of Diggs wearing his classic No. 14, just in the Cowboys’ white, silver and blue.

Trevon Diggs posted an edit of Stefon Diggs in a Dallas Cowboys jersey on his Instagram story. (via @TrevonDiggs) pic.twitter.com/uAy1L3KSOw — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) February 16, 2023

Considering the 24-year-old corner’s recent words on his brother, it’s clear that he’s only adding fuel to the fire on a potential move for Stefon Diggs. The buzz has only grown in recent weeks, as the Buffalo star acknowledged that he would love to play with Trevon at some point in the future.

Either way, owner Jerry Jones and the Dallas front office know exactly what Diggs wants.

Diggs Sends Message to Cowboys Front Office

Besides posting a photo of his brother in Cowboys gear, Diggs also made an overt call to fans to help him in his campaign. Heavy’s J.R. DeGroote recently wrote up a story on the interview, which took place between the Dallas star and Blogging the Boys.

Trevon Diggs wants Cowboys fans to put the front office and national media “on notice” to help a move for Stefon to materialize.

“We need Cowboys Nation to go and help and tweet to get bro here,” Diggs said. “We need everyone to know. We need to put it on notice that we need to get bro to Dallas.”

Dallas has been linked to a variety of wide receivers during the 2022 NFL season as well as in the weeks since the Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs in the NFC Divisional round.

However, a move for Stefon Diggs seems highly unlikely due to the Bills recently handing him a new contract in 2022 that goes all the way through 2027. If he saw out every year of the deal, Diggs would be 34 years old before becoming a free agent again.

Stefon Diggs Doesn’t Rule Out Move from Bills

While a trade or release of Stefon Diggs doesn’t seem like a feasible reality, the Buffalo receiver at least acknowledged that he would love to play with Trevon at some point.

In an interview with USA Today, Diggs even admits that he supports the Cowboys due to Trevon’s presence, and that he also grew up a fan of Dallas.

“I always wanted to be with my brother. He knows that. He’s playing on the heartstrings a little bit,” Stefon Diggs said. “Cowboys nation loves him so much. It’s weird because I grew up a Cowboys fan and I follow the Cowboys because of my brother and all that. But I wasn’t a fan of them when I first got into the league or nothing but I have a reason to root for them now.”

It’s certainly not a call for a trade, but it will definitely leave a sliver of hope for Cowboys fans (and Trevon Diggs) that the former Maryland star could eventually call Dallas his home.