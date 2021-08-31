Insiders Give Key Updates on Cowboys’ Interest in Cam Newton

The Dallas Cowboys may not be done making moves at quarterback thanks to the New England Patriots surprisingly releasing Cam Newton. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported the Cowboys are expected to conduct their “due diligence” on Newton being a potential option to play behind Dak Prescott.

“My understanding is the Dallas Cowboys will do their due diligence in reviewing QB Cameron Newton’s newfound availability, per sources,” Anderson noted on Twitter. “Will look at it all across the board with additional talent hitting the market, including today.”

The Cowboys already made several quarterback moves as they finalized their 53-man roster by releasing both Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci. Prescott missed the entire preseason, and Cooper Rush is now the lone quarterback behind him on the roster.

The Cowboys Will ‘Begin Exploring’ Signing Newton: Report

ESPN’s Jordan Schultz also reported the Cowboys have an interest in signing Newton. The Cowboys would either have to claim Newton off waivers, or the quarterback could be signed by Dallas outright if he goes unclaimed.

“The Cowboys will “begin exploring Cam Newton” as a potential backup to Dak Prescott, per source,” Schultz tweeted. “Dallas just cut two QBs in Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci. Prescott’s current backup is 27-year-old Cooper Rush, who has just one career completion.”

Newton had a rocky tenure with the Patriots but still represents a lot of upside for the Cowboys as a potential backup option. The free-agent quarterback is sure to prioritize a chance to compete for the starting spot at his next stop, but that opportunity may not be available. Newton earned a 70.9 grade (out of 100) from Pro Football Focus for his play last season.

The quarterback graded out better in preseason action with a 79.6 score so far in 2021. Newton threw 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 65.8% of his passes in 15 starts last season for the Patriots. The former MVP also rushed for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2020.

Newton’s Vaccination Status Could Factor in to the Cowboys’ Decision on the QB

The Patriots released QB Cam Newton this morning.@mikegiardi has the latest out of Foxborough 👇 pic.twitter.com/K37tpuzn72 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 31, 2021

Newton has been open about his decision not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine which means he will face more stringent protocols as dictated by the NFL throughout the season. Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill believes Newton’s status could impact the Cowboys’ decision to add Newton.

“Jerry Jones wants his team 100 percent vaxxed,” Hill noted on Twitter. “Backups definitely have to be 100 percent vaxxed. This ain’t hard #DallasCowboys.”

CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker also added that Newton’s decision not to take the vaccine will likely play a factor in the Cowboys’ decision.

“Re: Cam Newton I’m told the Cowboys aren’t ruling him out ‘at the moment’, but the accurate framing would be he’ll be evaluated/discussed ‘in the same breath’ as other QBs the team is doing work on — NOT prioritized above anyone,” Walker tweeted. “And yes, vaxx is a talking point there.”

Jones Called Rush a ‘High Bar’ to Compare to When Evaluating a Potential QB Move

The highlight play from today’s practice. Cooper Rush to Amari Cooper in red zone team drills to end practice. Dak seemed pretty excited about it (Video: @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/2crMZFSJlz — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 24, 2021

After the Cowboys narrowed down their quarterback room, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted that the team is unlikely to make another move at the position. It is important to note that Jones’ comments came prior to the news of Newton’s release.

“I think that you’ve got to assume that with his [Rush’s] knowledge of what we’re doing offensively, what we’re doing with the existing personnel that we’re going to be opening with,” Jones told Dallas’ 105.3 the Fan. “You got to assume, you’ve got a pretty high bar here, in terms of what’s the most effective way to play if you didn’t have Dak. Now, all of that said, it’s a high bar when you’ve got the background in it that Cooper’s got. So, we’ll see how that goes.”

Newton took to social media to emphasize that he does not want any sympathy as he is once again a free agent. Time will tell if the Cowboys will take a serious look at bringing in the veteran quarterback.

“I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say…Please don’t feel sorry for me!! I’m good,” Newton posted to his Instagram Story.