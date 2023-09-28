Cowboys Release Promising LB After Key Mistake in Cardinals Loss

The Dallas Cowboys are making changes to the roster after their first regular-season loss and ahead of their Week 4 clash with the New England Patriots. The Cowboys announced the release of second-year linebacker Devin Harper, setting up the likely promotion of practice squad center Brock Hoffman.

Dallas needs additional support for their interior offensive line, which is why Hoffman could come up. But the move setting that up is the release of a 2022 sixth-round pick in Harper. The Cowboys made the move official on September 28 and announced it on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“The @dallascowboys released LB Devin Harper on Thursday,” @DallasCowboysPR wrote.

ESPN insider Todd Archer provided some insight to the move, stating that Harper is coming off a special teams mistake in the Cowboys’ 28-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and that the team needs a spot for Hoffman.

“Had a key penalty that negated a long punt return vs. Arizona, but team needs a roster spot for Brock Hoffman, who is out of practice squad elevations,” Archer wrote on X.

Harper seems to be a casualty of the NFL’s practice squad rules than his recent mistake, but it’s hard to think his error didn’t at least contribute partly to the decision.

Harper Starts NFL Career in Dallas

The Cowboys selected Harper in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft, hoping that his five years of college experience with Oklahoma State would translate to a league-ready player. Harper impressed in his final season with OSU, totaling six sacks and 11 tackles for loss according to Sports Reference.

However, his extra year of development did not immediately translate to the NFL. Harper was active for the first three games of his rookie season, but only played special teams. After the first few weeks, Harper was a healthy scratch for four straight weeks.

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, he then was placed on the injured reserve with Achilles tendinitis at the end of October 2022. He did not see the field for the rest of Dallas‘ 2022 season.

Harper did see three defensive snaps against the New York Giants to start the 2023 regular season and was active for all three of the Cowboys’ games so far. But as Archer mentioned above, his penalty took out a momentum play against the Cardinals and now he has been released.

Analyst Believes Cowboys ‘Miss’ Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

While Dallas prepares for the Patriots with releases and promotions, ESPN analyst and former NFL QB Robert Griffin III believes that the Cowboys are missing former RB and current Patriots ball-carrier Ezekiel Elliott.

Griffin recently explained his stance on a September 26 episode of Get Up.

“The problem I have is, it felt like for two, three years, everyone at this network and around the world was talking about Zeke being washed. But the bottom line is the Dallas Cowboys miss Zeke right now,” Griffin explained (H/T to NESN.com). “Last year, he was 17-for-21 on third and fourth down conversions — short-yardage situations. In the Red Zone, when you have a hammer like Ezekiel Elliott, it can take a lot of pressure off of the quarterback.”

Those kind of “what if” scenarios are hard to prove or disprove, but the Cowboys will get a prime opportunity to contribute their two cents on the Elliott situation when they play the Patriots on October 1.