Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Breaks Silence on Odell Beckham Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys have been very open in their courting of Odell Beckham Jr. and the team’s No. 1 wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is all for the team adding the veteran pass-catcher.

Rather than feeling threatened by the potential addition, Lamb joined the chorus of Cowboys calling for Beckham to sign with Dallas while speaking to reporters on Thursday, feeling it would be a significant boost for the offense.

“Why wouldn’t you want to add more firepower to the offense?” Lamb said. “I feel like we had three No. 1 receivers in my rookie year. Why not get back to that?”

Lamb was referencing 2020, when he, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup combined for 2,892 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Cowboys’ passing game is still finding its footing after Dak Prescott missed five games with a thumb injury. Lamb has 42 catches for 556 yards and three touchdowns.

Beckham Made Impact for Rams During Super Bowl Run

Beckham might not be the player he once was but proved during last season that he can be a key piece for a contender in need of a reliable set of hands.

Following a trade from the Giants, Beckham went through a tough stretch in Cleveland marred by injuries and off-field drama, managing just 114 catches for 1,586 yards in 29 games.

After an ugly ending with the Browns that resulted in his release, Beckham signed with the Rams and became a significant contributor during their Super Bowl run.

He caught 48 passes for 593 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games, which includes four postseason contests.

Cowboys on Beckham’s List of Potential Teams

Beckham signing with the Cowboys is far from a done deal and it sounds like he’s eyeing a multiyear contract wherever he lands.

He’s recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl but is the most impactful and coveted free agent on the market. The Bills, Packers and Giants were all mentioned by Beckham as potential destinations.

“Whether it’s Buffalo, whether it was Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants, I want to be able to spill my last — not saying I only got three or four [seasons] left — but these next three or four years into something where I can buy a home, like I can call this place home,” Beckham told Complex Sports. “I’m tired of living out of two-week suitcases, I’ve done the rock-and-roll life.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has spoken glowingly of Beckham amid the courting began but also noted the injury causing some concern.

“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor,” Jones said on Tuesday. “… We should be aware that he’s coming off this injury, but he showed he can do it, and do it well last year. So that would go in the mix real good. His past dealing with adversity of injury rehab, I think that tells you a lot.”