Cowboys Call Out Star WR CeeDee Lamb After Blowout Loss

The pressure is officially on Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb after catching just two of his 11 targets for 29 yards in the team’s season opening loss to the Buccaneers. After Lamb’s underwhelming performance, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones made it clear that the team’s WR1 has “got to be better” moving forward.

“We’ve got to be better there,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “CeeDee (Lamb) has got to improve and work his way into being the No. 1 receiver. We think we can.”

During the offseason, Dallas anointed Lamb as the team’s new top receiver by trading away Amari Cooper to the Browns. The Cowboys front office is getting crushed by fans and analysts alike for this, among other offseason moves, after only scoring three points in Week 1.

“The problem isn’t in the Cowboys dumping Amari Cooper. (For reasons we’ve explained in depth),” Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher said on Twitter. “The problem is that in their hype-bloated arrogance, they figured they’d replace him with rookie UDFAs.”

Rookie WR Jalen Tolbert Was a Healthy Scratch vs. Bucs

I think Jalen Tolbert is easily having his most active, flashy practice of camp. pic.twitter.com/NDKJhYB1W1 — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 4, 2022

It is not just Lamb who the Cowboys need to improve at wide receiver. Rookie Jalen Tolbert headed into training camp as a projected starter but his inconsistent preseason led the playmaker to being a healthy scratch. Dallas opted to activate undrafted rookie Dennis Houston over Tolbert, a bad sign for the slow progression of the Cowboys third-round pick.

“Cowboys made rookie WR Jalen Tolbert a healthy scratch tonight vs. Bucs, not a surprise following some summer inconsistency and undrafted rookie WR Dennis Houston’s strong early impression,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted on September 11.

Lamb Blamed ‘Self-Inflicted Wounds’ for the Cowboys’ Week 1 Dud

Chipotle's new ad, "The 88 Club," features four Dallas Cowboys receivers known for the number: ▪️ Drew Pearson

▪️ Michael Irvin

▪️ Dez Bryant

▪️ CeeDee Lamb The production marked the first time the group had met in-person. pic.twitter.com/eGF6IYKVNJ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 12, 2022

Throughout the offseason, both the Cowboys and Lamb emphasized that No. 88 was prepared to step up as the team’s new top receiver. Lamb cited “self-inflicted wounds” as one of the contributing factors to the Cowboys’ poor Week 1 outing.

“We had some plays where we had momentum, and there was some plays that we would lose it on, I mean, self-inflicted wounds,” Lamb explained during a September 12 press conference. “We had flags, of course, but like other than that, it’s gotta be better.”

Prescott: ‘I’m Sure I’ll Come Out of This Thing Better’

Dak Prescott warming up with CeeDee Lamb pic.twitter.com/upR5UdGFGj — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 11, 2022

ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that Dak Prescott is slated to miss six to eight weeks as he recovers from hand surgery. Prescott tried to maintain optimism despite the Cowboys having as disappointing of a season opener as is seemingly possible.

“Yeah, it’s very disappointing but injuries happen,” Prescott told reporters on September 12. “Can’t necessarily control it, just unfortunate. Obviously, going to miss some time, not be there for my team and that’s what hurts more than anything. Especially after the start that we just put out there. Wanted to be able to respond and not necessarily having that opportunity for several weeks.

“Yeah, it’s unfortunate, but I’ll do what I’ve always done any time adversity comes. Take it on head first, and I’ll give my best, and I’m sure I’ll come out of this thing better.”