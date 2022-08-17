Cowboys Star Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb Explains Foot Injury

CeeDee Lamb missed practice on Wednesday with a foot injury, which is another blow to a Dallas Cowboys unit that’s already short on proven talent.

The good news is that the injury hasn’t been dubbed a serious one for Lamb, who is set to be the Cowboys’ unquestioned No. 1 receiver this season. While there was some mystery early in the day about what was keeping Lamb out of action, Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram spoke with the third-year pass-catcher, who said he’s dealing with a cut that required stitches.

“Talked to CeeDee Lamb. Has a cut on his foot that required stitches. Wouldnt say how it happened. Just begrudgingly said clown stuff,” Hill tweeted.

The Cowboys cannot afford Lamb missing any action. With Lamb out, rookies Jalen Tolbert and Dennis Houston started at wide receiver during the joint practice with the Chargers, with Noah Brown also working with the first-team offense.

Dallas lost two of its key weapons in the passing game this offseason in Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson. The Cowboys dealt Cooper to the Browns for what was essentially a fifth-round pick and a salary dump. Wilson chose to sign with the Dolphins as a free agent, inking a three-year, $22.05 million deal. While the Cowboys have a Pro Bowl-caliber option in Lamb, they did little to address their depth during the offseason.

KaVontae Turpin Looking to Prove He Belongs

An intriguing prospect for the Cowboys is speedster KaVontae Turpin. He went undrafted in 2019 but made an impact in the USFL, garnering MVP honors by catching 44 passes for 540 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games. He also notched 129 yards on the ground with a score and returned punts.

“The thing that jumps out is he’s dynamic with the ball in his hands,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said during his press conference after the signing. “You’ve got to always pay attention to that. When we evaluate personnel, particularly when we talk about special teams as a priority there, you have to make sure the player can also add something on offense. His ability to make plays with the ball, we feel it’s a really good fit.”

Turpin — who also spent time playing in the Fan Controlled Football League and The Spring Football League — expects to play a role on special teams but also wants an opportunity to show what he can do as a receiver.

“They know I can play special teams,” Turpin said on Wednesday. ”That is easy. I am trying to show I can play receiver at this level. That was the first deep ball they have thrown to me all training camp. I had to make that play.”

Cowboys Not Eager to Add Veteran Wide Receiver

Despite their lack of proven depth at the position with Michael Gallup and James Washington sidelined to start the year, the Cowboys have not been overly eager to add to their wide receiver corps.

“Let’s give these guys a chance,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on August 2 during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan‘s “GBag Nation.” I don’t want to be out here pushing and being aggressive, as far as going outside [and looking] at what may be available, that are free agents right now, or otherwise. I think we have a lot of ways to throw the ball. And a lot of people that can get it.”

Lamb said he wouldn’t be against adding another veteran but urged the youngins on the roster to take advantage of the opportunity of getting more reps.

“The door is open for opportunity,” Lamb said. “I feel like the younger guys are taking that opportunity and trying to do something.”

Some veteran free agents that remain available include Cole Beasley, TY Hilton and Odell Beckham Jr.