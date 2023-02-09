Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Gets Honest About Dak Prescott’s Interceptions

Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb issued a strong defense of Dak Prescott on Wednesday, defending his quarterback after an interception-filled season.

Prescott took some heat for his heaps of turnovers this season, which ultimately played a big role in the Cowboys’ demise. Despite missing five games, he tied for the league lead with 15 interceptions during the regular season and tossed two more in an NFC Divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Lamb acknowledged it wasn’t ideal but said he has Prescott’s back, knowing he’ll turn things around.

“In the position he plays, you know a lot of people are going to be (critical of) him, but I want him to know that I’m always in his corner, no question. He doesn’t ever have to doubt that, regardless of how he plays, good, bad or indifferent,” Lamb told USA Today Sports. “I pray my man has a better season next year. I know he will.”

Lamb Frustrated Over Cowboys’ Playoff Losses

The Cowboys reeled off their second straight 12-win season but came up short of their Super Bowl aspirations. But Lamb thrived in the WR1 role, recording 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns, being named to the Pro Bowl for a second straight season.

While he had personal accolades, Lamb is hungry for team success.

“Quite honestly, anything less than (a Super Bowl) is definitely a disappointment,” Lamb said during an appearance on the Jim Rome Show. “Granted, we’re very grateful for everything. Back-to-back (12 season wins), winning on the road in the playoffs versus Tom Brady, of course, that’s always difficult. A lot of good can come out of this season that you can point out. Very grateful for every opportunity of it. All the good, the bad and the different. But in the playoffs, man, we look to make a push.”

Lamb Cheering for Hurts, Not the Eagles

"I'm rooting for Jalen … no Eagles." Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb made sure to clarify. 😂 pic.twitter.com/c8ZnhYc9xD — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 9, 2023

What makes missing the Super Bowl just a little more painful for the Cowboys is watching their division rival — the Philadelphia Eagles — playing in the big game. The teams split the regular season series but both games were affected by missing quarterbacks. Prescott missed the first matchup with a thumb injury, while Hurts missed the Christmas Eve matchup with his own injury.

“They pin their ears back with that D-line and let everything else work off of it. That D-line is pressure. That’s just what it is,” Lamb said. “Every game they won, the defense went through that D-line and everything else builds off of it.”

As for his rooting interest, Lamb is cheering on Hurts, who was his teammate during his final season at Oklahoma. But Lamb’s allegiance is exclusively to the QB.

“I’m rooting for Jalen,” Lamb said during an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. “No Eagles.”

As for the future, Lamb wants to see the Cowboys add more weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Dallas has some key free agents to retain but also could add someone like Odell Beckham Jr. to help elevate the wide receiver corps.