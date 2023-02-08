Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Makes Plea to Front Office

CeeDee Lamb knows that the Dallas Cowboys need more firepower if they want to compete for a Super Bowl.

The Cowboys’ top wide receiver made his take on his team’s offensive depth very clear while speaking to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network after the Pro Bowl, sending a message to the front office.

“We’ve just got to, of course, add more weapons,” Lamb told Wolfe. “I feel like, in that situation, you can always be better. There’s never enough, you can never have enough ammo. We’ve just got to finish.”

Lamb did his part, making the Pro Bowl after collecting 1,359 yards on 107 receptions, finding the end zone nine times. But the receiving depth behind him wasn’t stellar or consistent. Noah Brown notched 555 yards on 43 catches, while Michael Gallup — who was coming off an ACL injury — had 39 grabs for 424 yards.

Tight end Dalton Schultz was the second-leading receiver on the team, catching 57 passes for 577 yards. Schultz will be a free agent this offseason.

Cowboys Hoping Jalen Tolbert Can Make Jump

The Cowboys drafted Jalen Tolbert in the third round last season but he didn’t make the impact the team would have hoped. He caught just two balls for 12 yards and was a healthy scratch for some games.

“This rookie year is by far the worst (season) that I’ve had,” Tolbert said at the Senior Bowl on February 6. “Far from what I wanted for myself. But I know that I needed it. God knows I needed it. And the coaches know that I needed it.”

Owner Jerry Jones admitted that the team might have had Tolbert too involved in their plans when laying out the wide receiver room, which included trading Amari Cooper and losing Cedrick Wilson Jr. to free agency.

“We probably had too much reliance on what Tolbert could do because we were high on him coming out and thought he could immediately be a factor,” Jerry Jones said recently. “We thought that possibly we could have better results relative to Gallup as far as his rehab and where he is, so I can say that. …We need Tolbert to come on as a young player. We need to keep looking [at receiver].

“Lamb did everything and more that we hoped he would do. When they’re really covering him, we need some guys who have a better chance to get open, and we probably can do some things in the passing game to help Gallup get more involved.”

Cowboys Still Interested in Adding Odell Beckham

The Cowboys were interested in adding Odell Beckham Jr. last season but the signing never came to fruition, mostly because of the three-time Pro Bowler’s injury timeline. He wasn’t going to be ready to be a contributor during the regular season, which ruled him out of their plans.

However, the Cowboys plan on taking another look at Beckham this offseason and sound eager to make something happen.

“Oh, absolutely,” Stephen Jones said at the Senior Bowl. “We brought Odell Beckham Jr. in for a visit [and] decided he wasn’t ready to play. [But] that’s the way we left it with him. Get ready to play, and then let’s revisit. We obviously had an interest for a reason.”

The Cowboys instead chose to sign T.Y. Hilton, who recorded seven catches for 121 yards and was far from a difference-maker for Dallas. A healthy Beckham could be quite the weapon alongside Lamb and Gallup, which he proved during a Super Bowl run with the Los Angeles Rams.