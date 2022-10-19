Cowboys Star Sends Warning to Rest of NFL Ahead of Dak Prescott’s Return

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to get quarterback Dak Prescott back this week after a five-game absence and CeeDee Lamb thinks that’s very bad news for the rest of the NFL.

Prescott has been recovering from thumb surgery for an injury he suffered in the Cowboys’ opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cooper Rush played well in his absence but it was the Cowboys’ stellar defense that was the catalyst during the 4-1 run with Prescott on the sideline.

Lamb believes Prescott being back in the lineup will unlock the potential of the offense, which is currently averaging just 300.8 yards per game overall and 182 through the air.

“Sky’s the limit,” CeeDee Lamb told reporters of his expectations when Prescott returns. “The offense is very good, and everyone knows this. When we get him back, we’re going to show everybody.”

Lamb has slid into the No. 1 wide receiver role this season and Prescott’s return should give him an extra spark. The Oklahoma-product has notched 409 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season.

Prescott Poised for Return Against Lions

The Cowboys have been afforded a bit of patience when it comes to Prescott’s recovery thanks to a 4-2 start but it looks like he’ll be able to return this week against the Lions.

“Well, let’s just say this: He’s determined to [play],” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. “I think he’s, from my perspective, from what I can know and see, I think he’s going to get there. We feel like that physically, he’s at a position that the risk/reward justifies him being out there in terms of any reoccurrence of the injury.”

Prescott underwent surgery on September 12 and started throwing last week. There’s been a moving target in terms of when Prescott would return but he said openly that he plans to go against the Lions.

“Obviously something was healing, I had plans, bone obviously didn’t have the same plan,” Prescott said. “They got pushed back, but that was just [from] me being eager. That was nothing different than doc’s plans, trainers’ plans. … The plan is to go next week. Let’s see if I can do that.”

Quarterback Controversy Over in Dallas

Prescott passed for 4,449 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns in 16 games last season, helping lead the Cowboys to a 12-5 regular season record. He had a disappointing opener against the Bucs prior to the injury, with just 134 yards and an interception, which helped stir up a brief “quarterback controversy” in Dallas with Rush winning games.

However, a three-interception outing from Rush in a 26-17 loss to the Eagles ended any talk of that and the Cowboys are embracing the return of their franchise QB.

“Cooper [Rush] did everything and exceeded all expectations, don’t get me wrong,” Lamb told Yahoo Sports. “But obviously 4 [Dak Prescott], when he comes back, we understand the situation.

“It’s always positive for us, understanding we’re going to get QB1 back.”

The Cowboys are a touchdown favorite against Detroit at home. The Lions are coming off a bye week but were throttled by the Patriots 29-0 in their last action.