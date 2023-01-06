Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Sends Bold Call-Out Before Commanders Game

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a must-win game against the Washington Commanders, and CeeDee Lamb knows there’s no room for error.

While Dallas needs help from the New York Giants in their game against the Philadelphia Eagles, winning against Washington has to come first. Now, Lamb is making it clear that his team still has to prove itself according to NFL.com.

The Cowboys WR is very aware that all the success in the 2022 season is for nothing if Dallas doesn’t win when it counts.

“We’ve got to prove it to ourselves before we prove it to anybody else,” Lamb said. “Obviously going into these games next week is starting the elimination round, so there’s no really room for anymore ‘my bad’ or pretty much anything that’ll negate us or offensively take us back in the wrong direction.”

The 2022 season has been Lamb’s best since entering the league in the 2020 NFL draft. But, like Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy, he is still looking for his first postseason win with the Cowboys.

Lamb Doesn’t Have Time for Cowboys Playoff Scenarios

Dallas has given themselves a new life in the division by going 6-1 in their past seven games. Philadelphia still controls its own destiny after back-to-back losses, but the momentum swing has been clear.

But where and how the Cowboys enter the playoffs does not matter to Lamb. The 23-year-old explained that he’s not spending time thinking about what Dallas’ playoffs journey will look like after.

“Them damn things stress me out,” Lamb said. “I’m going to be honest I don’t pay too much (attention) about the scenarios because if it was meant for us, it’d be for us.”

Lamb’s focus on the field has been apparent this year as the former Oklahoma star has moved into the No. 1 receiver role. Pro Football Reference shows that Lamb has set personal bests with 102 receptions, 1307 receiving yards and eight touchdowns with a game to play.

It’s also worth noting that Lamb had one of his best performances of the season in the Week 4 win over the Commanders with six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Dak Prescott Addresses Commanders

While Lamb is avoiding the noise around the playoffs and seeding, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is equally focused on taking care of business against Washington.

Prescott missed Dallas’ first matchup with the Commanders in Week 4 while he was still recovering from a broken thumb. Dallas won 25-10 as backup QB Cooper Rush tossed two touchdowns.

Now, Dak gets his shot against Washington. The quarterback is definitely aware that the Cowboys could win the division, but his primary focus is winning and keeping the momentum shift in Dallas’ favor.

“We’ve got to win,” Prescott said. “The focus first and foremost is win, play well and build momentum. And if we win the division title that’s not necessarily up to us at this point. We’ve just got to go in and take care of our business.”

It’s the type of attitude fans would expect from Dak, but now the Cowboys will have to make it a reality.