Ex-Chargers Star in Free Agency Talks with Cowboys: Report

It appears that Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones wasn’t just appeasing the fans when he said he expects the team to be active in free agency.

After a 2022 offseason that has seen the media and fans focus more on who’s leaving rather than who’s coming to Dallas, there seems to be a little urgency to how the Cowboys handle the rest of the spring.

One area Dallas needs to address is the exterior offensive line, a group that lost an important piece when the team released La’el Collins. However, a reported visit from former starting Los Angeles Chargers tackle Sam Tevi could give fans a hint at how they’re approaching the tackle positions.

“Cowboys hosted ex-Colts and Chargers OT Sam Tevi on a visit today,” Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken Tweeted on April 23. “No deal is imminent between the sides at this time, source said. Visit more of a medical check-in after Tevi tore his ACL last August during the preseason.”

Tevi has an impressive track record as a two-side tackle, but as Gehlken mentions, a torn ACL right before his first season with the Indianapolis Colts last season means the 27-year-old is in a far less certain position than he was a year ago.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Ex-Chargers Starter Has Had Interesting Path

Tevi’s time in college wasn’t exactly typical or usual, with the 6’5″ 315-pound man initially lining up as a defensive tackle when he arrived at Utah. However, those above Tevi saw potential in the Euless, Texas native as an offensive tackle.

After a transitional year as a sophomore in 2014, Tevi arrived as a tackle in 2015. After two years of work, the Chargers were impressed enough by him to take the 27-year-old with a sixth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Los Angeles got him involved right away, albeit as a special teams and backup in his rookie year. He did earn one start according to Pro Football Reference and also solidified himself as someone who can stand in at the left or right tackle spots.

Due to an injury to Joe Barksdale in 2018, Tevi started 15 games for the Chargers at right tackle. He kept that spot through the 2019 season, but PFR does state that he started his 14 games in 2020 at left tackle instead.

He tested free agency afterward and found a one-year deal with the Colts, but his untimely ACL injury sat him for the entirety of the 2021 season.

Where Tevi Fits on Cowboys Roster

Obviously, the first priority with Tevi is his health. That’s why Dallas is meeting with the promising offensive lineman as a “medical check-in” as Gehlken mentioned. Tevi has ability and a proven NFL track record, but that kind of injury is one that Dallas can’t take lightly.

From there, where could Tevi fit? Tyron Smith has the starting left tackle position locked down for now, but Terrence Steele on the right side could be where Tevi looks to compete.

Steele became the de facto starting right tackle over the last two seasons, but it’s not like that’s set in stone. Steele knows what its like to compete with an established starter like La’el Collins, and Tevi’s arrival would somewhat flip the roles, with the 24-year-old fending off a backup.