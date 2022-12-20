Cowboys Urged to ‘Poach’ Chiefs WR Amid Odell Beckham Jr. Issues: ‘Huge Upside’

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t done with their Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit yet, but it appears to be time to start considering other options.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on December 20 that chances of signing OBJ are “diminishing” with every day. If Dallas needs to look for an alternative, they ought to consider signing Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Bryan Edwards off their practice squad.

Edwards is with the Chiefs after a disastrous stint with the Atlanta Falcons, but the 24-year-old receiver was a key player last season for the Las Vegas Raiders, catching 34 passes for 571 receiving yards and three touchdowns per PFR.

While Kansas City picked him up after his November 28 release from the Falcons, he has remained on their practice squad and remains available as a “poaching” signing that would require Dallas to jump through some hoops to fit him on the squad.

However, the past two games against the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars have shown that Dallas needs another receiver that can get open and make plays. Edwards averaged 16.8 yards per catch last season and showed huge upside, while the highest average by a Cowboys receiver in 2022 is CeeDee Lamb with 13.4 yards per reception.

What Happens if Dallas Poaches Chiefs WR?

Poaching, in the context of the NFL, is when a team signs a player off an opposing team’s practice squad. While teams are allowed to do this, there are some ground rules to follow.

The most notable detail is that the Cowboys or other teams can sign players off another practice squad to their own PS. The player has to sign to the 53-man roster, and his presence will count toward the main roster for three weeks, even if he is released.

So, Edwards may be the right player, but Dallas would need to release someone off the main roster to fit him. Considering the Cowboys already have seven receivers on the depth chart, the corresponding move would likely require saying goodbye to one of those names.

Dallas WR KaVontae Turpin hasn’t had much of an impact besides his returns, which have been good but not game-changing. Meanwhile, rookie WR Jalen Tolbert has recorded two catches all season and has been a non-factor.

Tolbert being a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft may mean the Cowboys are being more patient than they would with anyone else, but no matter what, adding someone like Edwards will create a tough decision.

Cowboys Owner Addresses OBJ

As mentioned above, Jones spoke on the current state of the Beckham transfer saga, and the news is not good for those who want the former Los Angeles Rams star to play for the Cowboys.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Jones dropped the warning during an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“As of this morning, we don’t have anything,” Jones said on Tuesday. “I don’t have an assessment. The reality is that time is moving on down the road relative to playing in the playoffs, so every day diminishes our chances of getting (him) going forward.”

Considering its Jones talking, this could be a statement to try and get OBJ to lower his price and hurry up with signing. On the other hand, it could just be a legitimate admission that things are not going to plan and it may just not work out.