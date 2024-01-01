49ers’ Christian McCaffery Drops Key Update on Injury Suffered Against Commanders

The San Francisco 49ers have locked up the No. 1 seed for their upcoming playoff run, but they’re now monitoring RB Christian McCaffrey’s health. The two-time Pro Bowler has had the best season of his career, but suffered a calf injury in the Niners’ 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders.

Fortunately, it doesn’t seem overly serious. Speaking to reporters after the victory, McCaffrey explained that he was playing it safe by exiting the game in the second half.

“I think it was minor and just made the smart move, especially not knowing what was going to happen next week,” McCaffrey said according to Niners Nation. “I didn’t just want to go in there and make it any worse. With certain things, you can’t be dumb about it.”

McCaffrey’s health is critical to the 49ers’ success this postseason, so resting him and not potentially jeopardizing his ability to take the field was the right move. It’s already been a banner year for McCaffrey, and there’s no need to push for any arbitrary milestones.

That being said, the seven-year NFL vet did cross 2,000 yards from scrimmage on Sunday. It’s the first time he’s done so in his career, and he has a league-leading 21 touchdowns to boot.

49ers Will Sit Key Players in Final Game

With the Philadelphia Eagles losing to the Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers were able to clinch the No. 1 seed. It’s a testament to how strong the team has been this year, but it also means that the 49ers can rest key players.

Speaking to reporters after the game, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan explained his strategy for resting starters in this kind of situation.

“We’ll try to rest some guys. But you can’t rest everybody. It’s too hard. We gotta fill the team without a doubt. We’re going to have a big week of practice. There are a lot of things we need to get better at. And the only way you do that is by playing football and practicing football. We’ll have a big Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. And figure out our roster as the week goes, and we’ll decide what we’ll do for Sunday,” Shanahan said on December 31.

In terms of potential absences, it’s hard not to think of McCaffrey. Considering he just tweaked his calf, the 49ers likely won’t take any risks involving the RB.

San Francisco’s Regular Season Finale Against Rams

Not only does locking up the No. 1 seed allow players to be rested, it also nullifies what could’ve been a high-tension game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams and 49ers have played quite a few classics in recent seasons, but this year will be different.

Both San Francisco and Los Angeles are confirmed for the playoffs. But the Rams could drop to the 7th seed with a loss. A win would likely set them up for a road trip to face the Detroit Lions. But a loss would set them up against the Dallas Cowboys.

Essentially, the Rams definitely have reason to win the game. They’re motivated, have won 6 of their last 7, and obviously want to beat the Niners. San Francisco not having to worry about the result is far nicer than having a rivalry game with plenty at stake to end the season.