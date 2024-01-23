Cowboys Urged to Target Projected $81 Million Behemoth DL

The numbers on the Dallas Cowboys defense were sparkly from the regular season, ranked fifth in both points and yardage allowed to opposing offenses. But a deeper look would show that there were some issues within the Cowboys D, issues that would rear their heads when the playoffs came around. And the folks at Bleacher Report are looking to Cowboys free agency to fix those issues.

Chief on the list is the team’s difficulty, at times, to stop the running game. Though the Cowboys got a very good grade of 70.3 at Pro Football Focus as an overall rushing defense, there were too many times this season that the run defense got pushed around. In games in which the Cowboys held opponents below 100 yards rushing, they were 6-1. In 100-plus-yard rushing games, the Cowboys were just 6-5.

That includes the 143 yards Dallas allowed to Green Bay in the divisional playoff loss. The Cowboys were 0-4 when allowing more than 140 yards on the ground.

That’s where B/R comes in with a big suggestion—a very big suggestion. The site is urging the Cowboys to pursue 6-foot-4, 310-pound behemoth Christian Wilkins in free agency.

Will the Dolphins Let Christian Wilkins Walk?

Now, this is based on the premise that the Dolphins will not use the franchise tag on Wilkins, which PFF projects they will do, keeping him in place for another year at $19.75 million. That’s a big boost from the $10.7 million that Wilkins made last season, the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. It is also right around Wilkins’ predicted market value, which Spotrac projects at $20.2 million per years (the site has Wilkins getting a four-year, $81 million new deal).

The Cowboys would have to cut some corners to make a deal like that happen. They will enter the offseason around $11 million over the cap.

They’re also looking at sizable contract extensions for three star players: quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and pass rusher Micah Parsons. Making Wilkins a priority will not be easy for Dallas, but changing up the defense and toughening up against the run will be important this offseason.

Cowboys Free Agency Must Address Issues

Much of the Cowboys’ ability to improve the defensive line next season could come down to the development of Mazi Smith, who was the first-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2023. Smith showed some improvement as the year went on, but played only four snaps in the loss to the Packers, a clear indication he does not have the coaching staff’s confidence.

Wilkins is a surer option.

“Wilkins just turned 28 in December and has established himself as one of the league’s top run-stuffing defensive linemen. He’s also coming off a career year as a pass-rusher, one he finished with nine sacks, 65 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. He played a huge role in Miami ranking sixth in yards per carry allowed,” B/R wrote this week.

“Dallas needs to improve its run defense up front, and there’s no telling how big of a second-year jump Smith can make It’s also worth noting that defensive linemen Neville Gallimore, Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr. are scheduled to hit the market in March.”