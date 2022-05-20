Ex-Cowboys DB Fails Physical, Cut by Browns Days After Signing

A former fourth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys is again without a team after his tenure with the Cleveland Browns was ended after just one day.

The Cowboys’ secondary made plenty of waves in 2021 by leading the NFL with 26 interceptions, but one name that had to watch from the sidelines was Reggie Robinson II. Injury cut down the former Tulsa star’s second year in the league, and he had to recover while the Dallas defensive backs made plays.

Dallas then cut Robinson this past March, and the 25-year-old corner signed with the Houston Texans less than a week after. But the corner was released by Houston earlier in May and, as Heavy covered, the Browns signed Robinson on May 18. Now, Cleveland has released Robinson according to Akron Beacon Journal reporter Nate Ulrich.

The details on why Robinson failed his physical are unclear, but it’s not a good sign for a player attempting to rebound from injury and find his footing in the NFL.

Robinson’s Injury Issues Before Browns Physical

Before reaching the league, Robinson made his presence known with a breakout senior season in Tulsa. In 2019, the 6’1″ corner brought down four interceptions and registered 13 passes defended per numbers from Tulsa World.

Dallas liked what they saw out of Robinson, and used the No. 123 pick in the 2020 NFL draft to add him to the roster. But as any Cowboys fan can attest, Robinson now found his place in the roster.

The Cowboys tried to switch the Louisiana-born player to safety during his rookie season, but elected to switch him back to corner in his second season. A side-project at safety meant that Robinson had catching up to do, and that showed in his lack of snaps.

Robinson played 65 snaps in 2020, all on special teams, per PFR. Getting to go back to corner could’ve been a good omen for the Tulsa alum, but a season-ending toe injury stopped any chance of Robinson showing his worth.

It’s unclear if Robinson’s toe injury is related to the failed physical with the Browns. What makes the failed physical somewhat confusing is that Robinson must’ve passed his physical with Houston to stay on their roster from March to this past week.

Cowboys Only Add One Rookie to Secondary

In the 2022 NFL draft, the Cowboys added all over the roster with nine draft picks, and only taking multiple players at the same position for linebacker and offensive line.

The only defensive back Dallas selected came in the fifth round, when the Cowboys picked up Fresno State corner DaRon Bland. Bland became a draft-worthy prospect after making good on an impressive few years at Sacramento State, transferring to Fresno for his senior season in 2021.

According to Sports Reference, Bland caught two interceptions and forced a fumble in his sole season with the Bulldogs, adding good tape to an impressive 6’2″, 200-pound frame.

Bland has great upside thanks to those traits, but he’s got an impressive depth chart to chip through for a roster spot. Like Robinson did in his rookie season, Bland will be utilized primarily on special teams if he makes the final 53-man roster.