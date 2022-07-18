Former Cowboys Receiver Abruptly Retires at Just 27 Years Old

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Switzer is calling it a career after five NFL seasons. Switzer took to Twitter to announce a “recent injury” is prompting the former wideout to retire from football at the age of 27. The former NFL playmaker is transitioning from playing to coaching football.

“Unfortunately, in light of a recent injury, I feel I’m no longer able to meet the physical demands of the game,” Switzer noted during a July 18, 2022 statement. “That said, I have decided to retire from the NFL.

“…Although my playing days are over, I’m looking forward to using the knowledge and experience I’ve accumulated to help the next generation of players through coaching. I promise to bring the same relentless mindset that enabled me to live my dream of playing NFL football to this next chapter of my life!”

Switzer began his pro career with the Cowboys notching six receptions for 41 yards while adding 856 return yards and a touchdown in 2017. The receiver then played two seasons for the Steelers before joining the Browns for the last two years. Switzer’s brief tenure with Clelveand was unfortunately plagued by injuries.

Prescott on Switzer: ‘He’s Got Some Stuff to Him’

During his rookie season, Switzer caught the eye of star quarterback Dak Prescott who noted the playmaker “got some stuff to him.” After just one season, the Cowboys traded Switzer to the Raiders and the wideout was later dealt again to the Steelers.

“I think he’s going to be a good player,” Prescott told ESPN’s Todd Archer in May 2017. “He’s a guy that can definitely learn a lot from Beasley. They’re definitely similar in their play style. He’s got some stuff to him. Excited just for him to keep learning, getting better watching Bease, watching these other guys.”

The Cowboys Selected Switzer in the 4th Round of the 2017 NFL Draft

Ryan Switzer's punt return touchdown was the first return TD for the #Cowboys since this Dwayne Harris punt return TD in week 6 of 2013. #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/YJvv440DxP — Dem Boyz Nation (@DemBoyzNation) December 4, 2017

Dallas selected Switzer in the fourth round with the No. 133 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Former Dallas head coach Jason Garrett explained what the team saw in Switzer to earn the selection.

“He was in there with the ones and he made some plays,” Garrett noted in May 2017, per ESPN. “Obviously he’s a young player, still learning everything. This is the first time for him. Every time he does something, it’s the first time, so that’s an interesting situation to be in. But he’s got good poise about him. He’s got confidence and he’s got good football sense and savvy, and you see that in him right away.”

The receiver posted a career-high 36 receptions for 253 yards and one touchdown during 16 appearances with Pittsburgh in 2018. Switzer noted that his health would no longer allow him to put the “dedication and commitment” needed to play at his typical standard.

“The game of football has changed my life,” Switzer explained. “When I began my journey at 10 years old, I could only dream of how far it would take me. I dedicated the last 17 years to maximizing the gifts that God granted me. I promised myself at the beginning of my journey that I would not shy away from the dedication and commitment that it would take to achieve my goals. From my days at UNC, to my 5 years in the NFL, I never deviated from that promise.”