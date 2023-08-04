Cowboys Sign Key Starter to $24 Million Contract: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are rewarding one of their top-performing players with a new deal that will pay him up to $24 million over the next few years. While he’s not as nationally recognized as linebacker Micah Parsons or cornerback Trevon Diggs, Cowboys safety Malik Hooker is obviously seen as a critical piece in the Dallas puzzle.

The new deal was first reported by Yahoo Sports reporter Jori Epstein on August 4. The 27-year-old is entering his seventh NFL season and third campaign with the Cowboys.

“The Cowboys and S Malik Hooker have agreed to a 3-year extension worth $24 million, source tells @YahooSports. $16.5M gtd. $8 million signing bonus for the veteran DB,” Epstein wrote on X.

The Cowboys and S Malik Hooker have agreed to a 3-year extension worth $24 million, source tells @YahooSports. $16.5M gtd. $8 million signing bonus for the veteran DB. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) August 4, 2023

The new deal for Hooker comes as Dallas and guard Zack Martin are at an impasse over his salary. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke on the matter recently (more on that below) but no progress has been made.

How Hooker’s new deal impacts how Martin views his situation remains to be seen, but the Cowboys are giving $8 million upfront through the signing bonus. That alone takes them down to an estimated $14 million in cap spending according to Spotrac.

Hooker Becomes Key Cog in Cowboys’ Defense

The Cowboys have methodically built a strong defense over the past few years, but Hooker wasn’t initially expected to be one of the important pieces. His first deal with Dallas, a one-year contract that paid just $920,000, felt like a low-risk gamble.

After an impressive first few years with the Indianapolis Colts (7 interceptions in 3 seasons,) Hooker tore his Achilles during Week 2 of the 2020 season. The former first-round pick was in the final year of his rookie deal, and the timing couldn’t have been worse.

However, it allowed Dallas to grab him for cheap and give Hooker a chance with a new team. It’s fair to say that he has made the most of his time in Dallas, parlaying the 2021 campaign into another contract and then returning to peak form in 2022.

According to PFR, Hooker nabbed three interceptions last year and added another three passes defended. The former Ohio State standout also set a personal best for solo tackles with 44 in 16 games.

The Cowboys clearly believe in Hooker, and it now appears that he will be a staple of the Dallas defense for the next few years.

Jerry Jones Speaks on Zack Martin

Just days before the report of Hooker’s deal, Jones talked with media members about the current situation with Martin. The six-time All-Pro guard has been holding out and missing training camp in hopes of convincing Dallas to pay him. According to CBS Sports, Jones said that Martin likely won’t get what he wants.

“It’s not about precedent. It’s about facts,” Jones said on July 29. “We need the money to pay (Micah) Parsons. We need the money to pay the players that we got to pay in the future. It’s a fact. It’s not even a philosophy. It’s just a fact.”

Jones went on to say that “nothing needs to happen” in regards to Martin and a new deal. The 32-year-old guard is currently entering the second-to-last year of a $84 million deal that he signed in 2018.