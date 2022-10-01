Cowboys Send Clear Message on QB Trade Talks

Cooper Rush has led the Dallas Cowboys to a pair of wins with Dak Prescott sidelined and don’t expect him to be going anywhere soon.

Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones was asked if any calls have been coming in from teams around the league on a possible trade for Rush, who is 3-0 lifetime as a starter and has certainly shown some upside during his time in relief of Prescott.

“No,” Jones said with a laugh when prompted with the question on 105.3 The Fan. The call with Jones dropped out soon after, so he did not expand on the idea.

The Cowboys moved to 2-1 with the win against the Giants on September 26 and Rush remained perfect as a starter in his career. Rush finished the game against New York with 21 of 31 for 215 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Prescott is set to miss his third consecutive game against the Commanders on Sunday, which will give Rush another chance to impress.

Jerry Jones Has Heaped Praise on Rush

Rush has proved to be a valuable commodity for the Cowboys, which is something other teams could covet — either as a starter or as a competitive backupe. In his two starts this season, Rush has passed for 514 yards with two touchdowns with a QBR of 73.3. He also led Dallas to a win last season, guiding a late drive to help the Cowboys capture a 20-16 against the Vikings.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has not been shy to heap praise on Rush amid his success.

“There’s no question he understands this offense, he has got the makeup for a top quarterback — and I underline the word ‘makeup’ for a top quarterback — and we’re very fortunate,” Jerry Jones said after Rush’s latest victory. “The purpose of the backup quarterback in the NFL is to be able to step in and have your team function on all the cylinders without having to give up some of your offense that your starter usually takes with him when he leaves.”

Rush — nicknamed Cooper Clutch by running back Ezekiel Elliott — has remained humble through his success, knowing the low points in the NFL. He’s 29 years old and has been cut loose previously. But he’s embraced his shot and appears to be thriving.

“You learned a lot mentally, how to deal with things. There’s stories like that all around an NFL locker room,” Rush told reporters, per ESPN. “Just kinda what this league is about, you’re going to get knocked down. It’s about coming back, learning from it and moving on.”

Cowboys Extinguish ‘QB Controversy’ Narrative

Jerry Jones sparked some headlines earlier in the month when he said he’d welcome a quarterback controversy in Dallas between Rush and Prescott.

“Of course I would. Of course. That means we’d have won,” Jones said. “If he comes in there and plays as well as Prescott played, Rush? Played that well over these next games ahead? I’d walk to New York to get that.”

It’s a farfetched idea, considering Prescott’s salary and how he’s performed when healthy. He’s entered the year coming off a season where he passed for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Jones has since changed his tune on the idea of Rush pushing Prescott for the starting gig.

“No,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan during a September 30 appearance. “All it does is tell me that we’re in great shape at the QB position.”

The return timeline for Prescott is still a bit fuzzy following thumb surgery but the hope for the Cowboys is that he’ll be available for Week 5 against the Rams.