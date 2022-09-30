3 Best Fits For Cooper Rush if Dallas Cowboys Trade Quarterback

Jerry Jones just might have the quarterback controversy he wished for.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush is now 2-0 in his two starts against the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants, after replacing injured Dak Prescott, but his consistency gives Jones and the Dallas Cowboys optionality as Prescott nears a return from a fractured thumb.

Rush, who has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 514 yards with a pair of touchdowns en-route to a 91.7 passer rating is certainly the ideal insurance policy on Prescott potentially missing time, again, with the Cowboys in the throes of a playoff chase.

However, while it may seem unlikely that the Cowboys trade Rush, because of how valuable a competent and established backup quarterback is to success in today’s NFL, Dallas could certainly benefit from additional draft capital to replenish a beleaguered offensive line and wildly inconsistent receiving corps.

Here’s a look at three possible fits for Cooper Rush, if the Cowboys trade their backup quarterback

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has referred to Jimmy Garoppolo as a “really good plan B,” but what is the Niners’ backup plan, for their backup plan at quarterback, who has returned to the starting lineup after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery?

With Trey Lance sidelined for at least the rest of this season, potentially deep into the offseason, and Garoppolo back in the bay area on a one-year deal, San Francisco’s future at quarterback is far murkier today than it was before the 2022 campaign kicked off.

Would an insurance policy on Garoppolo for the rest of this season — in a division that is right there for the 49ers’ taking — not to mention on Lance being fully healthy and fully prepared to play at a high-level in 2023, with a loaded roster, be worth a third or fourth-round pick?

Miami Dolphins

Given the distinct possibility that Tua Tagovailoa suffered two concussions in the span of four days, this is a team that could be actively shopping for quarterback help.

Following the Miami Dolphins’ possible gross negligence when the star quarterback was knocked from the game with what appeared to be head injury, but was deemed a back, against the Buffalo Bills and four days later suffering a nightmarish concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals, Rush could make some sense.

Teddy Bridgewater moved the ball well in relief of Tagovailoa against the Bengals, passing for 193 yards with one touchdown to one interception. Plus, Bridgewater obviously has familiarity with head coach Mike McDaniel’s scheme, but if Tagovailoa is forced to miss significant time, seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson would be the last-man standing in the Dolphins’ quarterback room. Rush would be a quality backup, with starter upside, for a roster with playoff aspirations.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have no long-term solution at quarterback.

Geno Smith has played well, and in a lot of ways exceeded expectations, completing 77.5 percent of his passes for 717 yards with four touchdowns to just two interceptions through the Seahawks’ first three games.

However, Pete Carroll and the Seahawks’ coaching staff’s lack of belief in Drew Lock was evident this summer, and with Smith on a one-year deal, perhaps Seattle views Rush as the type of quarterback who can carry the baton and keep the Seahwawks in the mix in the NFC West for years to come.