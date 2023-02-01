Cowboys’ $90 Million Star Could Bolt for Hated Rival: Analyst

A Dallas Cowboys star could look towards a hated rival as his next destination.

As proposed by Liam McKeone of The Big Lead, Ezekiel Elliott could be a possible option for the New York Giants. Elliott is still under contract with the Cowboys and is open to a re-structuring of his current deal. However, there is the possibility Dallas could move on from the veteran running back due to his big cap hit — $16.7 million, second-biggest cap hit among running backs — which would make him a free agent.

“An effective ground attack is key for Brian Daboll’s offense featuring Daniel Jones and Elliott could definitely make it work behind a budding offensive line,” said McKeon. “It would be painful for the Cowboys to see Elliott in Giants blue but it is a natural fit if Barkley is gone.”

How Ezekiel Elliott Could Become Option for Giants

This is under the assumption that Saquon Barkley — who will be a free agent — bolts for another team in free agency. The 25-year-old running back is coming off of a resurgent campaign, rushing for a career-high 1,312 yards while catching 57 passes.

Barkley’s total rushing yards ranked fourth in the league, while his yards from scrimmage (1,650) ranked seventh in the league.

According to Spotrac, Barkley’s market value is $12.3 million per season across for four years for a total of $49.3 million. That would make Barkley the sixth-highest paid back in the league.

The Cowboys have decisions to make when it comes to the future of their running back position. Tony Pollard clinched his first Pro Bowl berth and emerged as Dallas’ best runner during the 2022 season. However, he fractured his fibula in the Cowboys’ playoff loss and faces a lengthy recovery from injury. Secondly, he’s never proven to be a full-time back and Elliott technically remains Dallas’ starting running back despite his declining efficiency.

If the Cowboys were to move on from Elliott this offseason, they would absorb a dead cap hit of $11.9 million. They would save just a shade under $5 million upon releasing Elliott.

If Dallas goes in the direction of releasing Elliott, it would likely be after re-signing Tony Pollard, whether it’s franchise tag or long-term contract. It would also likely be with the intention that they’d sign Elliott’s replacement or select him in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Cowboys have been frequently linked to the University of Texan’s Bijan Robinson, who is regarded as the best running back in the draft and is projected to be selected before the end of the first round.

Cowboys More Likely to Restructure Ezekiel Elliott’s Contract

While the idea of Elliott signing with the Giants makes for an interesting storyline, the more likely scenario sees Dallas simply restructuring his contract. The former Pro Bowl running back is reportedly on board with the idea as he seeks to return to Dallas for an eighth season.

Via Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News:

“The running back is willing to accept a pay cut this offseason, recognizing that a reduced salary can better fit him into the franchise’s plans, a person familiar with Elliott’s thinking told The Dallas Morning News on Monday afternoon,” said Gehlken. “He is currently scheduled to earn a $10.9 million salary in 2023.”

Expect Elliott to be in a Cowboys uniform for the 2023 season. But in an unlikely scenario where Dallas allows Elliott to walk and Barkley bolts the Giants, it’s certainly possible to see Elliott in Giants blue.