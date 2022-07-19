Cowboys Could Add ‘Underrated’ Veteran Cornerback, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could add an “underrated” free agent.

According to a list compiled by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Cowboys are a potential landing spot for veteran cornerback Mackensie Alexander. The 28-year-old has spent five of his six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, returning to Minnesota after spending the 2020 season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Knox argues that Alexander still has plenty left in the “tank” and is a “valuable utility” player.

“Still only 28 years old, Alexander should still have plenty left in the proverbial tank and can return to top form,” says Knox. “He’s solid in run support and can play both in the slot and on the perimeter. He’s a valuable utility player who could help a variety of teams.”

It’s also worth mentioning that Dallas wasn’t exactly impressive on pass defense last season, as Knox mentions.

“The Dallas Cowboys could also use additional depth in the secondary,” says Knox. “They ranked 20th in passing yards allowed last season, and senior defensive assistant George Edwards is Alexander’s former defensive coordinator in Minnesota.”

Why the Cowboys Could Avoid Signing Alexander

The former second-round draft pick has carved out a career as a slot corner, starting just 25 of his 84 appearances. According to Pro Football Focus, Alexander played 599 of his 690 defensive snaps (86.8 percent) in the slot last season for the Vikings.

Outside of his clear penchant to play the slot, Alexander possesses superb durability — never played less than 13 games in a season — and prior to 2021, he always excelled in coverage. As Knox notes, he never allowed a passer rating above 84.3 between 2016 and 2020.

The problem is this — the Cowboys are already rather stacked at the cornerback position. Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown projected as the starters on the outside with Jourdan Lewis likely to fill the slot role again.

Lewis started 13 of his 16 games last season as the Cowboys’ slot corner, finishing the season with 61 tackles, 11 passes defensed and three interceptions while playing 74 percent of the defensive snaps. According to PFF, Lewis played 601 snaps in the slot last season and allowed just an 83.6 passer rating in coverage.

Meanwhile, promising second-year cornerback Kelvin Joseph is the next man up. However, he could face legal and NFL punishment for his role as a “person of interest” in an investigation of a fatal shooting that took place in March.

If that ends up being the case, the Cowboys could have a spot open for Alexander. But considering Dallas’ depth chart is already set in stone with their top three cornerbacks, the signing of another veteran corner just doesn’t seem likely.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Ex-Cowboys WR Ryan Switzer Calls it a Career

A former Cowboys draft pick is calling it a career.

Ryan Switzer, who was Dallas’ fourth-round draft pick back in 2017, has announced his retirement. The former special teams ace is retiring due to injuries at the age of 27.

“From my days at UNC, to my five years in the NFL, I never deviated from that promise,” said Switzer. “Unfortunately, in light of a recent injury, I feel I’m no longer able to meet the physical demands of the game. That said, I have decided to retire from the NFL. I want to thank my teammates and coaches from every level and each organization that provided me an opportunity to play. I want to thank my parents for their unwavering support, and my wonderful wife, who has been my rock since the day we met.”

Switzer spent one season with the Cowboys, fielding 29 punts for 256 yards and a touchdown. He also served as Dallas’ kickoff returner, fielding 24 kicks for 600 yards.

The Cowboys would then trade Switzer to the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2018 offseason, before his trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to the 2018 season. Switzer would play the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Steelers. He spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns without ever playing a game for them.