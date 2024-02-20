Cowboys’ All-Pro Veteran Makes Decision on Retirement: Report

A longtime Dallas Cowboys veteran has made his decision on whether or not he’s going to retire.

As noted by Clarence Hill of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, nine-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro selection Tyron Smith is not retiring. The 33-year-old just completed his 13th season with the Cowboys and is looking to play next year.

“I don’t know (if Smith is returning to the Cowboys) but I talked to Tyron’s agent and Tyron is not retiring,” reporter Clarence Hill told 105.3 The Fan, as noted by Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated. “So he will play here or somewhere else next year.”

Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News also reported that Smith is not just looking to play another NFL season — he’s looking to play a 14th season in Dallas.

“Tyron Smith, the longest-tenured player on the Cowboys, wants to play another season with the team, a person familiar with his thinking told The Dallas Morning News,” Watkins said. “Smith, 33, becomes an unrestricted free agent this spring and there is uncertainty about a return.”

Cowboys’ Tyron Smith Still Ranks as One of Top Tackles in NFL

While Smith’s career has been derailed by injuries in recent years, hr’s proven time and time again that he’s still one of the best tackles in the league when healthy. Smith started 13 games last season — his most since the 2019 campaign. Between 2020 and 2022, Smith missed a combined total of 33 games due to injuries.

However, his 2023 season showed he’s still in form. According to Pro Football Focus, Smith posted an 83.8 offensive grade and 88.6 pass-blocking grade during the 2023 season. Among full-time tackles, his offensive grade ranked fourth while his pass-blocking grade led all players at his position.

Smith clinched a Second-team All-Pro selection as a result of his sensational 2023 season. Unsurprisingly, head coach Mike McCarthy heaped praise on his veteran offensive tackle during his end-of-season press conference.

Via Fisher:

“I think the biggest thing for Tyron is … the training plan that was in place for him,” McCarthy said. “This is clearly his best season that I’ve experienced with him since 2020. So, he felt really good about that.”

Why the Cowboys Might Not Re-Sign Tyron Smith

The question is, are the Cowboys willing to sign Smith as he enters his age 34 season with an extreme history of injuries?

If Smith is willing to sign a one-year deal, Dallas would be foolish to pass on the opportunity considering he’s one of the elite tackles in the league when healthy. However, if Smith’s market proves to be better than expected, the Cowboys may have to think twice about signing an aging tackle with a number of prior injures to a long-term deal.

According to Spotrac, Smith’s market value is just $7.4 million for one year. That figure would rank 18th among all left tackles. While that deal obviously pales in comparison to the $13.5 million he made as recently as last season, it would actually be similar to the $7.3 million he earned this past season.

Smith’s injuries are obviously a concern, but it’s worth noting that 35-year-old San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams — a four-time All-Pro selection and 11-time Pro Bowler — is the highest-paid left tackle at a $20.5 million base salary and $31.5 million cap hit. Williams obviously doesn’t have the injury history that Smith does, but Smith could seek a big-money deal considering a player even older than him is making that type of money.

It remains to be seen what type of deal the 33-year-old Smith signs in free agency, but it’s clear the longtime Cowboys tackle wants to play another season in the NFL.