Ex-Cowboys Starter and 4-Time Pro Bowler Could Sign With Giants: Report

Former Dallas Cowboys starter Anthony Barr is receiving interest from their hated rivals, the New York Giants.

As reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Thursday, August 17, the Giants hosted Barr on a visit. However, Rapoport mentions that “no deal is imminent.”

“The Giants hosted FA LB Anthony Barr today, source said, but no deal is imminent,” writes Rapoport. “He also recently visited the Saints.”

Why the Giants Aren’t Signing Anthony Barr Immediately

As Chris Pflum of SB Nation’s Big Blue View writes, an imminent signing of Barr doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

“The Giants appear set at off-ball linebacker at the moment, with Bobby Okereke in place as their starting MIKE, with second-year linebacker Micah McFadden at the WILL position,” writes Pflum. “Fellow sophomore linebacker Darrian Beavers is coming along as well, though DC Wink Martindale has McFadden in the lead for the starting job alongside Okereke.”

Pflum notes that their visit with Barr could more have to do with for preparing for a situation where they do need to sign a linebacker.

“The Giants’ interest in Barr is likely them doing their due diligence on a big-name free agent,” writes Pflum. “It’s only smart to check on his conditioning, get familiar with him personally, and update their report on him should they need to sign a linebacker at some point in the future.”

Barr also paid a visit to the New Orleans Saints last week. However, he left without a deal.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network:

“Free agent LB Anthony Barr had a good visit with the Saints but is departing without a deal, source says,” writes Garafolo. “New Orleans remains in play for him, but he has interest from other teams and could make more visits in the near future.”

Anthony Barr Started 2022 Season With Cowboys

The 31-year-old Barr spent one season with the Cowboys, starting 10 of his 14 appearances with Dallas last season. Barr actually didn’t sign with the Cowboys until after the start of training camp in early August. He missed the first four games of the season due to a knee injury suffered shortly after signing.

Barr started at outside linebacker along with star Micah Parsons, racking up 58 tackles while appearing in 63% of the defensive snaps.

According to Pro Football Focus, the nine-year veteran posted a respectable 59.7 defensive grade last season. However, it’s a far cry compared to his play during his prime with the Minnesota Vikings, when he was named to four consecutive Pro Bowls (2015-2018). During his peak, Barr posted a 90.1 defensive grade and 90.8 pass-rushing grade during the 2015 season.

Among all full-time outside linebackers, Barr ranked third in defensive grade and second in pass-rushing grade during the 2015 season.

For his career, Barr has started 108 of his 112 appearances while racking up 553 tackles to go along with 18.5 sacks.

Barr played under a one-year, $2 million deal with the Cowboys last season. It’s fair to assume that if he signs with the Giants or Saints — or another team — it would be for a similar type of deal.