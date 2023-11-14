Former Cowboys Starter Rejects Eagles, Signs With Vikings Instead

A former Dallas Cowboys starter is signing with an NFC rival — but not a hated division rival.

As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, linebacker Anthony Barr is signing with his former team, the Minnesota Vikings.

“With LB Jordan Hicks hurt, the Vikings are planning to re-sign four-time Pro-Bowl LB Anthony Barr, per league sources,” wrote Schefter on Monday, November 13. “Barr spent eight seasons in Minnesota after becoming the Vikings first-round pick in 2014.”

Anthony Barr Picks Vikings Over Eagles

While the idea of the Vikings bringing back — who was a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker with Minnesota between 2015 and 2018 — Barr isn’t surprising considering Jordan Hicks’ injury, the fact that Barr is spurning the Eagles in favor of the Vikings is notable.

The Philadelphia Eagles had hosted Barr on a visit earlier in the day, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“The Eagles hosted LB Anthony Barr on a free agent visit today,” said Garafolo.

The Eagles are having injury issues at linebacker themselves, with Nakobe Dean dealing with a Lisfranc injury that could land him on injured reserve for the second time this season. While Nicholas Morrow has filled in admirably at middle linebacker, Philadelphia has no depth behind Morrow, with Christian Elliss the only suitable backup.

“Had Dean’s most recent injury occurred days before the Oct. 31 trade deadline, Roseman may have been busier locating another linebacker. Morrow has performed capably; the Eagles surrendered fewer points per game (20.8) and rushing yards per carry (3.6) in Weeks 2-6 than they did in the three games upon Dean’s initial return (23.7, 4.1),” writes Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. “But relying completely on Morrow does not project a sustainable plan when Christian Elliss, the only other available depth linebacker who’s played this season, has been trusted with just 46 defensive snaps.”

The 31-year-old Barr spent last season with the Cowboys, starting 10 of his 14 appearances while notching 58 tackles and one sack. According to Pro Football Focus, Barr posted a 59.7 defensive grade and 61.6 run defensive grade last season.

At his peak, Barr posted a 90.1 defensive grade and 90.8 pass-rushing grade during the 2015 season with the Vikings. His defensive grade ranked third and his pass-rushing grade ranked second among all full-time linebackers.

While Barr clearly isn’t the dominant linebacker he once was in Minnesota, he still has enough left in the tank to fill in for the Vikings if Hicks is out for an extended period of time.

During his nine seasons, Barr holds career totals of 553 tackles, 18.5 sacks, nine fumble recoveries and five interceptions in 108 games and 112 starts.

CeeDee Lamb Says He’s the ‘Top’ Receiver in the NFL

CeeDee Lamb believes he’s the best wide receiver in the NFL.

The 24-year-old receiver is coming off of one of his best performances of the season in the Cowboys’ 49-17 victory over the New York Giants, posting 11 receptions for 151 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown and one rushing touchdown. It was his third consecutive game with at least 11 receptions and 151 receiving yards, which set an NFL record during the Super Bowl era.

Needless to say, Lamb’s confidence is riding high after his latest performance.

“I’m the top receiver in this game,” Lamb said after the win over the Giants, according to Nick Harris of the Cowboys’ official website. “There’s no question about it. If there is, I’ll see you again next week.”

Obviously, there’s a number of great receivers in the NFL that have an argument for being the top player at the position such as Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown. But based upon how Lamb has played in recent weeks, the argument is certainly there for the fourth-year receiver.