Ex-Cowboys $15 Million Starter Predicted to Sign With Bengals

Former Dallas Cowboys starting cornerback Anthony Brown could jump to the AFC to find his new home.

As predicted by Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report, the “best” fit for Brown is the Cincinnati Bengals. Brown remains a free agent after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury late in the 2022 season. As Moton mentions, the Bengals need cornerback depth as Chidobe Awuzie continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in Week 8 of last season.

Brown — who has experienced playing on the outside and the slot — could fill a key role for the Bengals as an insurance policy in case Awuzie isn’t ready to return in time for the team’s season opener in September.

“Even if Awuzie is able to suit up for Week 1, he may be on a limited snap count,” writes Moton. “If that’s the case, Anthony Brown can handle starting responsibilities opposite Cam Taylor-Britt on the boundary. Brown can line up on the outside or in the slot, which makes him a quality short-term asset for the Bengals, who need some experience in the cornerback room after allowing Eli Apple to walk in free agency.”

Anthony Brown Suffered Achilles Injury at End of 2022 Season

Prior to suffering his Achilles injury, Brown had served as a starter for the Cowboys since he was drafted in 2016, starting 69 of his 94 appearances. According to Pro Football Focus, the 29-year-old cornerback posted a 55.0 defensive grade last season. While his defensive grade was the second-lowest of his career, he posted the best completion percentage allowed of his career, allowing receptions just 54.3% of passes thrown his way (44 of 81 receptions).

Brown recently completed a three-year, $15.5 million contract he had signed in 2020.

While Brown remains a free agent, Isaiah DeAnda Delgado of Sports Illustrated reported back in July that Brown continues to work out with his former Cowboys teammates in the local area.

“A source tells CowboysSI.com that Brown, 29, has been doing some work inside The Star – mostly rehab-related, we assume,” writes Delgado. “We are also told that he has spent considerable time in the Frisco area working out with his former Cowboys teammates.”

Cowboys Not Likely to Bring Back Anthony Brown

Brown obviously remains close to his Cowboys teammates — understandable, considering he played seven seasons with the franchise. However, Nick Eatman of Cowboys.com indicated that a return to Dallas is not in the cards for Brown.

“I’m not sure this is a huge deal, but on the topic of Anthony Brown, who has been here as long as Dak, the Cowboys did decide to give his number away,” Eatman wrote on June 16, 2023. “No. 3 is now worn by Brandin Cooks. Does that mean he can’t come back at all? No, but at some point in the last few months, the Cowboys seemed to make the decision that he wasn’t coming back.

Considering the Cowboys have a solid level of depth at cornerback this season — Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore are the projected starters with DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis, Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright all battling for playing time — it doesn’t seem likely the Cowboys will bring back Brown prior to the start of the season.