Proposed Cowboys Trade Brings Promising Bears Star to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys have made key additions ahead of the 2022 regular season, but there is still one area that remains unaddressed.

Anthony Barr has arrived to help the linebackers, while wide receiver KaVontae Turpin has made his mark since joining Dallas with two return touchdowns against the Los Angeles Chargers this past weekend. However, the team has not brought in any new blood at tackle.

With rookie tackle Matt Waletzko injured and veteran starter Tyron Smith recently nicked up, it appears as if Dallas needs another quality option as their ranks are spread thin. This is where Chicago Bears tackle Tevin Jenkins comes in.

Jenkins was a second-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but has had a nightmare beginning to his professional career. A back injury and ensuing surgery forced Jenkins to miss a ton of time as a rookie.

Further, a new general manager in Ryan Poles has seemingly shifted his standing in the organization, with NFL media insider Ian Rapoport confirming that the Bears have held trade talks over Jenkins.

“The #Bears have received calls and have held trade talks centered around OT Teven Jenkins, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo,” Rapoport Tweeted on August 1. “The former 2nd round pick has drawn interest based on his potential. A situation to watch.”

Dallas needs another tackle option, and Jenkins needs a fresh start.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Jenkins’ Early Struggles with Bears

Coming out of Oklahoma State after the 2020 season, Jenkins had just received all-conference honors in the Big 12 and had started 32 games over three seasons with the Cowboys, per the team’s website.

Unfortunately for Jenkins, that trend of consistency broke when he arrived in Chicago. Former Bears GM Ryan Pace explained that Jenkins suffered from abnormal back symptoms over his first summer with Chicago, which led to his surgery in late August of 2021.

After missing 11 games, Jenkins eventually returned during the team’s 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The 24-year-old did technically start two games per PFR, but he played just 161 offensive snaps over his six appearances.

Conversely, PFF did grade Jenkins well in his limited opportunities. After an abysmal performance against the Green Bay Packers (seven pressure and two sacks allowed,) he allowed just four pressures in his final 76 pass-blocking snaps for a grade of 81.8.

What Cowboys Would Have to Give Up

Dallas is in a competitive window right now, which means tangible players helping the team is a bigger priority than future draft picks. However, there’s always a budget and the Cowboys are famous for being conservative.

PFF projects that the Bears will receive a fourth-round pick for Jenkins, which may feel high for a player who has had such a rough start. But Jenkins was drafted in the second round for a reason, and Chicago won’t let him go for nothing.

“Jenkins could make a lot of sense as a flier for a team that needs to start filling holes and adding depth for cheap as their best players get paid big money,” PFF’s Brad Spielberger wrote.

Dallas has one big contract with Smith, and another one looming if Terence Steele continues being a must-start tackle. Not only does this deal help the Cowboys in 2022, but it also helps them plan for the future.