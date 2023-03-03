Cowboys Considered ‘Best’ Fit for $19 Million Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys are a potential destination for one of the top free agents on the market.

When listing best team fits for the top players at each position in free agency, Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports mentioned the Dallas Cowboys as a potential destination for Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer. The 31-year-old safety will enter free agency after clinching his first Pro Bowl berth this season.

“We also have the Cowboys and Dolphins as two fits for Poyer,” says Dajani. “When recently discussing where he would like to play, money appeared to be a factor for Poyer. He wants to live in a place with no state income tax, so Texas and Florida would both work.”

Why Jordan Poyer Could Be Interested in Dallas Cowboys

Poyer has spent the past six seasons as a starting safety for the Bills, but it’s only been during the past two seasons that he’s seen recognition for his play. During the 2021 season, Poyer was selected as a First-team All-Pro selection after tying his career-high with five interceptions in addition to posting three sacks.

As noted by Dajani, Poyer’s value to the Bills’ defense can be seen when looking at their record without him last season. During Poyer’s four missed games during the 2022 season, Buffalo went 1-3, with losses to the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

When speaking on his next preferred destination, Poyer stressed playing in a state where they don’t take half of his money. Poyer has spent the last several seasons playing in New York, where there is a substantial state income tax.

“I would love to go to a state that doesn’t take half my money,” Poyer said on his podcast. “It’s crazy to me how taxes work. Some people will say, ‘You’re already making X amount of money.’ Taxes play a big part in all of our lives.”

Cowboys Might Not Have Cap Space to Sign Jordan Poyer

As noted by Scott Thompson of Fox Business, Poyer is paying a substantial amount from his $10.3 million cap hit during the 2022 season.

“In New York state, Poyer is in the tax bracket where he makes between $5,000,001 to $25,000,000 annually,” says Thompson. “He is paying $450,500 plus 10.3% of the amount over $5,000,000 in taxes.”

If Poyer were to play in Dallas, he’d save a decent chunk considering the Cowboys play in one of several states that have no state-income tax. The question is, would the Cowboys be willing to sign the free agent safety?

Dallas doesn’t exactly possess a ton of salary cap space. Entering the 2023 offseason, the Cowboys are more than $7 million over the cap, ranking 23rd in the NFL. With key free agents such as running back Tony Pollard and tight end Dalton Schultz hitting free agency, Dallas may be more concerned with re-signing their own big-name free agents rather than signing big names from free agency.

According to Spotrac, Poyer’s market value is $11 million per season, which would make him the fifth-highest paid free safety in the NFL.

If the Cowboys are looking for another playmaker in the defensive backfield, it’s hard to go wrong with Poyer. The question is, will the team have enough money to sign a player of Poyer’s magnitude?