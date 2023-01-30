Cowboys Could ‘Blow It up’ & Add Ex-Super Bowl Champion QB: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could “blow it up” and go through a major makeover at quarterback and head coach, according to one prominent analyst.

As Rich Eisen mentioned on “The Rich Eisen Show,” one possibility the Cowboys could tackle is a scenario where they “blow it up” and add both Tom Brady and Sean Payton. It’s no secret that the duo both previously entertained the idea of teaming up with the Miami Dolphins. In this scenario, it’s Jerry Jones moving on from Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy in favor of Brady and Payton.

Via Ian Van Roy of SportsKeeda:

“The quarterback is there in Brady, if he [Jerry Jones] really wants to blow [quarterback] up, and the coach is there in Sean Payton, if he wants to blow [head coach] up, and he could just totally redo everything, blow it up and deal with the aftermath,” said Eisen. “In 2025, 2026, and 2027, with Sean Payton getting another new quarterback at some point.”

Why Tom Brady/Sean Payton Scenario is Unlikely in 2023

While the Cowboys could theoretically do this now — Brady is a free agent and Payton is currently going through head coaching interviews as he seeks a return to the sidelines — it’s a hard scenario to pull off in 2023.

Outside of the fact that Dallas has already committed to the Prescott/McCarthy duo for another season, the move makes little sense from a salary cap standpoint. If Brady does decide to return, he will entertain free agency offers in March.

It’s just about impossible for the Cowboys to move on from Prescott in March — or before June 1, for that matter — because his dead cap hit would be over $58 million for trading him. Prescott is under contract with the Cowboys for another two seasons.

Jones has already gone on record as sticking up for Prescott following the Cowboys’ 19-12 playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

“Give me that setup, with Dak Prescott, I feel very strongly that we will win,” Jones said, via Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher. “My (commitment to Dak) is just as strong as ever. … I take (my chances with him) again and again and again.”

Tom Brady/Sean Payton Cowboys Scenario is Possible in 2024

With the Cowboys sticking with Prescott and McCarthy for the 2023 season, the Brady/Payton scenario becomes more of a likely option for the 2024 season. That’s assuming Payton decides to sit out for another season and Brady decides to play at the age of 47 in 2024.

It’s clear Dallas is possibly facing the last season of the Prescott/McCarthy era. The Cowboys have undergone numerous changes through the coaching department, deciding to move on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, offensive line coach Joe Philbin, running backs coach Skip Peete, defensive line coach Leon Lett and defensive assistant George Edwards.

As David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reported shortly after Moore’s dismissal, the organization was not happy at all with the difference in regular season performance compared to the playoff results.

“So why is the organization moving on? One reason is the disconnect between regular season production and the playoffs,” said Moore. “The Cowboys averaged just 14.5 points in their two postseason losses to San Francisco over the last 13 months. Dallas scored just six points and failed to find the end zone in the second half of its 19-12 divisional round loss to the 49ers to end this season.”

The Payton/Brady scenario in 2023 is more of a dream than anything else. However, it is a possibility in 2024 if the Cowboys come up short again.