Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Makes Honest Confession on Dropped TD

On a third-and-12 play from the Seahawks’ 19-yard line on Thursday night in Dallas, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott dropped back and saw the smallest of windows at the goal line. Two defensive backs, Quandre Diggs and Devon Witherspoon, were bookending CeeDee Lamb, and linebacker Bobby Wagner was just a few yards in front. But Prescott tried, anyway, to squeeze the pass into his star receiver.

In real time, and even in replays, it looked like the ball was tipped by Diggs then zipped through the hands of Lamb. It went for an incomplete and with the Cowboys trailing, 35-27, they settled for a field goal instead of a chance to tie with a two-point conversion had Lamb held onto the ball.

Looks like a great ball by Dak Prescott that CeeDee Lamb just dropped #Cowboys had to settle for a FGpic.twitter.com/YsJJO5Lsjkhttps://t.co/vnvUGnCV5I — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 1, 2023

And after the game, which the Cowboys came back to win with a 41-35 victory, Lamb confessed that the ball was not tipped. He had a decidedly honest take: He just dropped it.

“Great ball,” Lamb said in the Cowboys locker room. “Obviously, that was me lacking concentration. I was the only one that touched the ball. So I’ve definitely got to come up with it. Great ball by Dak. Appreciate him trusting in me. I’ll be better next time.”

Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Has 6th 100-Yard Game

For CeeDee Lamb, who is in the midst of an amazing run in what has been an amazing season, Thursday’s win over the Seahawks was another building block in his own personal statistical juggernaut, as he racked up another touchdown catch as well as 116 yards receiving on 12 catches. He is now second in the NFL in receptions (90) and yardage (1,182), and has seven touchdown catches, tied for fifth in the league.

After a pair of so-so days, stats-wise, in blowouts over the Panthers and Giants, Lamb topped 100 yards for the sixth time this season. He now has a touchdown from Dak Prescott in four straight games.

But it is the dropped touchdown and, before that, a drop in the flat on a fourth-and-2 play that stuck with him. “I had a couple of plays that I let go through my hands. But it’s all about adversity and bouncing back and that I feel like I did for my team,” Lamb said.

Dak Prescott Had the ‘Confidence’ to Make the Pass

What is encouraging about the play for the Cowboys is the very fact that Dak Prescott, who has been working with CeeDee Lamb for four seasons now through plenty of ups-and-downs for both players, has the confidence to throw him that pass, into tight coverage in a key situation.

The pair have been through a lot together. Their on-field connection appears to be at its height.

“It is 100% the sign of the confidence,” Prescott said in his press conference after the game. “Talking about communication I probably could have let him know, ‘Hey, if there’s a window, you know what I mean, expect it.’ But talking about guys wanting plays back, I guarantee he wants that back. In the same sense, I want back—third-and-whatever, we don’t necessarily take that. Boom-boom, I want to say it was Tolbert out there on the far side, that was open as well.

“But making that throw in that situation is 100% about my trust in that guy and in him making plays and understanding that he is going to protect me and make that catch.”