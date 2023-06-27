Cowboys Have Chance to Add Seahawks’ Ex-$27 Million Starter

The Dallas Cowboys could upgrade at a key position by signing a former Seattle Seahawks starter.

As urged by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Cowboys “must consider” adding former Seahawks defensive tackle Shelby Harris. The 31-year-old posted 44 tackles, two sacks and six quarterback hits in 15 starts with Seattle last season. Knox argues that the Cowboys still need to improve a run defensive unit that ranked 23rd in yards allowed per rush attempt last season.

“If Dallas hopes to contend for a championship, it must solidify a run defense that ranked 23rd in yards per carry allowed last season,” writes Knox. “The drafting of Mazi Smith in Round 1 could help, but Smith figures to be a work-in-progress as a rookie.”

Cowboys Lacking Quality Defensive Tackles on Roster

Smith is projected to start at one of the defensive tackle positions. Meanwhile, Dallas’ other options at defensive tackle are Osa Odighizuwa, Johnathan Hankins, Neville Gallimore and Quinton Bohanna. In other words, the Cowboys don’t exactly feature top-tier defensive tackles on their roster.

In fact, two of the projected backups — Hankins, Gallimore and Bohanna — have been projected as potential cuts heading into the 2023 season.

While Harris has never been a Pro Bowler or All-Pro selection, he’s been a steady and consistent starter over the years, as Knox points out.

“Signing defensive tackle Shelby Harris could help shore up Dallas’ defense at the initial level,” writes Knox. “The 31-year-old has been a consistent playmaker since becoming a full-time starter in 2019 with the Denver Broncos. Over the last four years with Denver and the Seattle Seahawks, Harris averaged 44 tackles, four sacks and six tackles for loss. During that span, he was credited with only eight missed tackles, according to Pro Football Reference.”

Shelby Harris Would Represent Immediate Upgrade for Cowboys

Since the 2019 season, Harris has served as a full-time starter. According to Pro Football Focus, Harris posted one of the better grades among defensive tackles last season, racking up a 73.2 defensive and 76.9 run defensive grade last season.

Among defensive tackles with at least 100 snaps, Harris ranked 21st in defensive grade and ninth in run defense grade. That makes Harris the best available free agent defensive tackle when it comes to stopping the run.

By comparison, the Cowboys’ defensive tackles all performed below Harris last season, with Hankins (49.7), Gallimore (29.7), Bohanna (42.4) and Odighizuwa (58.6) all posting substantially lower grades.

Harris previously played under a three-year, $27 million deal. Considering his age, his lack of individual accolades and the fact he remains a free agent heading into training camp, the Cowboys would sign him to a substantially cheaper deal.

However, they may need to make a move quick if they want to upgrade at the defensive tackle position. As Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reported back in March, Seattle had left the door open on bringing back Harris.

“It’s worth noting Seattle is thought to still be interested in bringing back Harris, just not at the hefty cap number his previous contract carried,” wrote Condotta. “And I’d expect Ford and Jefferson will eventually find homes.”

Considering his veteran pedigree and consistency, Dallas should consider signing Harris entering training camp.