Key Cowboys Cornerback out for Season After 49ers Loss: Report

The injuries are piling up for the Dallas Cowboys following their blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

As the Cowboys lost their worst game of the season, 42-10, to the Niners in Week 5, they lost several key players due to injury. One of those players is none other than veteran cornerback and special teams ace C.J. Goodwin. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Goodwin is out for the season due to a torn pectoral muscle.

“More bad injury news: Cowboys’ special teams ace CJ Goodwin tore his pectoral muscle and is out for the season, per source,” wrote Schefter on Monday, October 9.

C.J. Goodwin Suffered Injury During First Quarter Against 49ers

Goodwin initially suffered the injury in the first quarter during the team’s game against the Niners. The 33-year-old sustained the injury while giving a big hit during punt return coverage. After leaving the game, he returned for a portion of the first half before being ruled out for the remainder of the game in the third quarter, as noted by The Dallas Morning News.

“Goodwin sustained the injury during the first quarter He delivered a big hit in coverage on a 53-yard punt from Bryan Anger, then later left the game after favoring his left shoulder area after a San Francisco punt. Goodwin returned and played for a portion of the first half. He was ruled out for the rest of the game in the third quarter.”

Goodwin — who initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent back in 2014 with the Pittsburgh Steelers — has played a key role on the Cowboys’ special teams unit since his signing during the 2018 season. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound veteran led Dallas in special teams tackles for three consecutive seasons, between 2019 and 2021.

As Mike Poland of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys detailed in his analysis of Goodwin prior to the start of the 2023 season, Goodwin’s ability to get down the field quickly on special teams coverage plays is what makes him so valuable.

“His main reason of employment at Dallas has been playing as one of the teams most reliable gunners,” said Poland back in August.” His speed and ability to get downfield quickly has helped him achieve leading the team in special teams tackles for three consecutive seasons, and last year he finished third. Earlier in the year he signed a one-year deal with Dallas.”

Cowboys’ Likely Replacement for C.J. Goodwin is Noah Igbinoghene

As Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reported during the game, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene replaced Goodwin at gunner on special teams. Igbinoghene was acquired by the Cowboys in a player-for-player swap involving former second-round draft pick Kelvin Joseph with the Miami Dolphins during the preseason. Igbinoghene has played a key role on Dallas’ special teams unit during his first season with the team, playing in a career-high 62% of the special teams snaps.

Outside of Goodwin, key players such as wide receiver/returner KaVontae Turpin (ankle) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch suffered injuries during the game. Turpin could be out four-to-six weeks depending on the MRI results of his injury.