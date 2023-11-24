Cowboys Break Silence on 3-Time Pro Bowler Amid Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t ruling out the idea of signing the top free agent on the market.

Shortly following the Cowboys’ 45-10 win over the Washington Commanders, team owner Jerry Jones addressed the notion that Dallas is interested in signing linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who was released by the Indianapolis Colts earlier in the week.

Jones revealed that Dallas has made contact with Leonard. While he refused to say the Cowboys are making a run at Leonard, he didn’t rule out the idea either.

Via Ed Werder of ESPN:

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the team has made contact with free agent LB Shaq Leonard, but their level of interest is still being determined,” writes Werder on Thursday, November 23. “Team is performing due diligence because Leonard had two recent back surgeries that may be impacting his performance level.”

Cowboys Mum on Level of Interest in Shaquille Leonard

Jones stressed that the team is still looking at health factors relating to Leonard. It’s worth noting that the 28-year-old went through back surgery during the 2022 offseason before suffering a setback in his back injury during the 2022 season, ending his year after just three games played.

“We’ll see how we do with our evaluation and look at him pretty good,” Jones told reporters after the game. “[We’ll] look at some health things [with Leonard]. I know a lot of teams are looking at him, so I don’t want to give an indication of the degree of our interest with him.”

Cowboys and Eagles Interested in Shaquille Leonard: Report

Jones’ comments come shortly after it was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that both the Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles are interested in signing the three-time Pro Bowl linebacker.

“Colts’ three-time All-Pro LB Darius Shaquille Leonard cleared waivers today, per source,” writes Schefter on Wednesday, November 22. “He is now a free agent. Teams expected to have some level of interest include the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.”

Jones also made sure to address the idea that the Cowboys are competing with the Eagles for Leonard’s services. The 81-year-old team owner quickly shut that idea down.

Via Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams:

“Well, it doesn’t…” Jones said. “Every time, they seem to be making some good decisions over there personnel-wise. I like our linebackers. So, I don’t want to imply one way or the other my interest in Leonard.”

Not only is Leonard a three-time Pro Bowler, he’s also a two-time First-Team All-Pro selection (2020 and 2021 seasons). At his peak, Leonard registered 163 tackles and seven sacks during his rookie season in 2018, leading to Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

However, his playing time saw a major decrease this season following his return from his back injury. After appearing in at least 93% of the defensive snaps during his first four seasons, he appeared in just 70% of the defensive snaps this season.

While Leonard’s decline in playing time decreased his chances of making splash plays — he registered 17 forced fumbles during his first four seasons in the league — he is still playing at a decent level this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Leonard has posted a 60.3 defensive grade and 64.3 run defensive grade.

If he’s paired alongside playmakers such as Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland, it would likely open up Leonard to make those same splash plays he previously used to make earlier in his career.