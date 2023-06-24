Cowboys Could Cut Former Highly Touted Second-Round Pick: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could be forced to make a tough cut before the start of the regular season.

As noted by The Landry Hat’s Randy Gurzi, the Cowboys could make several tough cuts during training camp and the preseason. One of those players could be none other than defensive end Ben Banogu. The former second-round draft pick was signed during the offseason after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts.

Cowboys Have An Abundance of Pass Rushers on Roster

Gurzi argues that the Cowboys’ heavy depth along the defensive line could force Dallas to move on from Banogu. It’s worth noting that Dallas recently released former first-round draft pick Takkarist McKinley in part due to the amount of defensive linemen they have on the roster.

“Right now, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Sam Williams, Dante Fowler, Jr., and rookie Viliami Fehoko are listed at defensive end,” writes Gurzi. “Fehoko might slide inside to a 3-tech role but he has the ability to do either, as does Chauncey Golston. This is without even mentioning how often Micah Parsons is on the line during the game. In the end, there might be too many options for Banogu to make it.”

The Cowboys currently feature eight players listed as a defensive end on the roster, with undrafted free agent Durrell Johnson — who led college football players with 27.5 tackles for loss last season — also a candidate to make the roster.

The 27-year-old Banogu was a highly touted prospect coming out of TCU, with the Colts using the 49th pick on the 6-foot-3, 252-pound prospect. Banogu was named a First-Team All-Big 12 selection during his last two seasons with the Horned Frogs.

However, he’s never tapped into that potential since entering the NFL. In fact, Banogu has just 2.5 sacks to his resume and those occurred during his rookie season in 2019. Outside of his lack of production, he has also yet to crack the starting lineup, failing to start a single game during his 50 career appearances.

Through four seasons, Banogu has just 29 tackles, three tackles for loss and six quarterback hits to his name.

Why Ben Banogu Could Make Cowboys’ 53-Man Roster

If there’s one thing working in Banogu’s favor — outside of the fact that he grew up just six miles from the team’s practice facility — it’s that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn usually brings the most out of his edge rushers, as Gurzi notes.

The Cowboys are always seeking pass rushers, which is a big reason why they stashed McKinley on the practice squad last season and why they’re taking a chance on Banogu. It’s a position that’s a necessity considering they match up against the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles on a yearly basis.

Banogu will certainly have an opportunity to crack the 53-man roster. But he’ll have to outplay a number of returning veterans along with the undrafted free agent, Johnson, in order to do so.