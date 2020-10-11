Cowboys Debut ‘Philly Special’ Trick Play for Incredible TD vs. Giants [WATCH]

Anything the New York Giants can do, the Dallas Cowboys can do better.

After the Giants (former Cowboys head coach and current offensive coordinator Jason Garrett) scored on a tight end reverse in the first quarter, Dallas OC Kellen Moore pulled out the “Philly Special” from his bag of tricks in the waning moments of the second frame.

The result: a Cedrick Wilson touchdown toss to quarterback Dak Prescott, giving the Cowboys the lead.

The TD catch was Prescott’s first as a pro; his last such reception came in 2014 as a member of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The scoring strike was the first of Wilson’s third-year career. By more conventional means, the latter has connected with the former for 22 yards on four grabs against the Giants, as of this writing.

Prescott has completed 13-of-19 passes for 144 yards and a pick-six interception. He’s absorbed four hits and one sack behind Dallas’ patchwork offensive line, down three starters.

First-round rookie WR CeeDee Lamb tops all pass-catchers with five catches for 84 yards as the Cowboys lead New York, 24-20, in the third quarter.

