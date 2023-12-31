Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Sends Bold Message After CeeDee Lamb’s Record Game

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t holding back in his thoughts about CeeDee Lamb following his 227-yard performance.

On a night that saw the Cowboys escape with a 20-19 victory over the Detroit Lions following three failed two-point attempts by the Lions, the night was notable due to Lamb’s record-setting night. Not only did Lamb post a career-high 13 catches and 227 yards, he broke Michael Irvin’s franchise single-season record for both receptions (122 to Irvin’s 111) and receiving yards (1,651 to 1,603).

Needless to say, Prescott — who threw a 92-yard touchdown pass to Lamb during the first quarter — doesn’t believe the 24-year-old receiver is done setting records.

“He’s really just getting going and I can tell you as long as I’m here, he’ll probably stack these records and each and every year, to be honest with you,” said Prescott following the game.

The fact that Lamb was able to break Irvin’s receiving records — he set the receptions mark in 1995 and the receiving yards mark in 1991 — with one game to spare in the regular season lends credence to the believe that Lamb will continue to “stack” records as his career progresses in Dallas.

Lamb’s receiving totals — receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns — have actually only grown with each passing season since he entered the NFL in 2020.

The 200-yard performance by Lamb was also the first by a Cowboys receiver in a single game since Amari Cooper accomplished the feat during the 2019 season.

CeeDee Lamb Sends Message on Setting Cowboys Franchise Records

“It’s a surreal moment,” Lamb said after setting the franchise records, via Charean Williams of NBC Sports. “Obviously, shout out to my guys. We continue to work, continue to build and continue to grow. It showed I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without them. We’re looking forward to keeping it going.”

Lamb shared Prescott’s sentiment when it comes to setting more records, stressing that it’s the new “standard” for himself.

“I still want to break [more of] them,” Lamb said. “I have the tiger mentality of whatever I set for myself. Obviously, I’m going to enjoy it. But now that’s the new standard and new level for myself. I like to work.”

The two-time Pro Bowl receiver will have the opportunity to extend his record even more when the Cowboys play their final regular season game against the Washington Commanders. Lamb previously posted four receptions for 53 receiving yards and one touchdown in a 45-10 win over the Commanders on Thanksgiving.

CeeDee Lamb Issued Drug Test Following Record-Breaking Performance

Following his record-breaking performance, Lamb was actually issued a drug test by the NFL as RJ Ochoa of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys noted.

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb set single-season franchise records for receptions and receiving yardage with his Saturday night performance (13 receptions, 227 yards, 1 TD on a 92-yard play) and was immediately issued a drug test by the NFL. (via @_CeeDeeThree) pic.twitter.com/X9QnR4065a — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 31, 2023

NFL players being issued random drug tests following excellent performances are nothing new. Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was issued a drug test after an 80-yard, two-touchdown game on Christmas Eve. Gibbs found the letter at his locker immediately following the game, as Fox News’ Chantz Martin notes.

However, as Martin also notes, it’s a “standard practice” in the NFL.

“A player receiving notification that they must take a drug test is considered standard practice in the NFL,” writes Martin. “If a player declines to take the test, it is typically consider as a positive result and can carry serious penalties.”

Considering the Cowboys are coming off of a big win over a division winner and Lamb just posted the best game of his career, the star receiving can have a good laugh over the timing of this random drug test.