New Dak Prescott Extension Could Force Cowboys to Cut Star WR

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to move on from one of Dak Prescott‘s most prolific weapons this offseason.

As the Cowboys potentially rework Prescott’s contract, reportedly aiming to make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, Jerry Jones and Co. may need to make some difficult decisions to create the cap space necessary to accommodate such a deal.

Dallas is currently projected to begin the offeason approximately $13.5 million over the cap, according to SpoTrac, but that of course is before reworking Prescott’s contract to lower his cap number. Under the terms of his current contract, Prescott is set to count a whopping 59.5 million against the cap, accounting for 23.66 percent of the Cowboys’ cap.

In order to get cap compliant, and with at least one eye turned to eventually signing Micah Parsons to a new contract and bolstering the offensive line in front of the star quarterback, the Cowboys may need to move on from wide receiver Michael Gallup.

Spotrac listed Gallup among the possible surprise additions to what promises to be a deep free agent receiver market next spring.

“Gallup’s role has been reduced immensely in 2023,” SpoTrac’s Michael Ginnitti wrote. “The final year of his upfront guarantees. While a $9.5M cash salary/$13.85M cap hit in 2024 isn’t too daunting, the Cowboys are going to need to trim off some fat to hit big deals for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and an offensive lineman or two. This is a tradable contract if he’s healthy next March.”

Whether it is by releasing Gallup, or trading him, the Cowboys seem content moving forward with a receiving corps that is headlined by Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and productive tight end Jake Ferguson.

While Gallup has seen his snaps cut this season, the 27-year-old has still caught 28 passes for 357 yards with one touchdown through 12 games. But, through his first five-plus seasons, has pulled down 260 receptions for 3,683 yards with 20 touchdowns.

Timeline Revealed for When Cowboys Might Extend Dak Prescott

The Cowboys could wind up reworking Prescott’s contract sooner rather than later.

As the NFL Network pointed out on December 3, Prescott is due a $5 million roster bonus on the fifth-day of the new league-year next March, which could ultimately wind up being a soft deadline for an extension getting done.

Ian Rapoport reports that Dallas aims to make Prescott “one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.” Any new Prescott contract would come on the heels of the Philadelphia Eagles signing Jalen Hurts to an extension, the Cincinnati Bengals locking up Joe Burrow on a long-term deal, the Los Angeles Chargers inking an extension with Justin Herbert, and the Baltimore Ravens signing Lamar Jackson to a new contract.

Prescott has the Cowboys within striking distance of the NFC East lead, while in the midst of one of the most prolific seasons of his career.

Through 12 weeks, Prescott has completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 3,234 yards with 26 touchdowns to just six interceptions as the Cowboys enter Week 14 at 9-3.

Cowboys Confident Entering High Stakes Eagles Rematch

It doesn’t get much bigger than Cowboys vs. Eagles.

One of the most bitter rivalries in the sport picked up some added intensity after Philadelphia’s 28-23 comeback win earlier this season, and Sunday night’s clash has much more at stake.

After the Eagles fell in blowout fashion to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Cowboys can pull even with Philadelphia in the NFC East with a victory in Week 14.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says his team is entering this week’s game with plenty of confidence, knowing what’s on the line.

“I really do like the stretch that we’re getting ready to be on,” McCarthy told reporters. “When you look at the teams that we’re getting ready to line up against and, obviously, Philadelphia is all that matters right now — this is an excellent opportunity for us to play in playoff-type games without playoff consequences.