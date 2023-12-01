Dak Prescott Puts League On Notice After Cowboys’ Win: ‘I’m the One Writing’

Dak Prescott cemented his status as a legitimate MVP candidate, by leading the Dallas Cowboys to a thrilling fourth quarter comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks.

During a game that neither team punted, Prescott was nearly flawless, especially in the game’s biggest moments. Trailing 35-30 with 7:04 remaining, Prescott guided the Cowboys on a seven-play, 59-yard sojourn down the field that was capped by a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson to take a lead Dallas would never relinquish.

The Cowboys’ 41-35 victory wasn’t just the 14th consecutive win inside the friendly confines of AT&T Stadium, but it came against a swarming Seattle defense that Prescott lit up for 299 yards with three touchdowns while leading the charge of an offense that produced 411 total yards.

After a win that sent a message putting the NFL on notice that the Cowboys have staying power at the top of the NFC Playoff race, Prescott had a similar message to his vocal critics.

“I understand nobody’s opinion defines me,” Prescott told reporters when asked if he believes he has silenced his critics. “That’s the great part about life and that’s the great opportunity that we all have, that people can say whatever they want, but you know I have the pen, I have the paper and I’m the one writing. So, because I’m playing as well as I am now doesn’t mean I’m going to stop, doesn’t mean I’m going to listen to them now.”