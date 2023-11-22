Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Sends 2-Word Message to ‘Angry’ Fans on Social Media

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a strong message to “critical” fans on social media.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, November 21, the veteran quarterback addressed “angry” fans over social media, saying while he understands where they’re coming from, he advises them to probably “stop gambling.”

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“I get when fans are upset,” said Prescott while laughing off the criticism. “I get it. I was once there. … I laugh at it because I understand it’s an angry fan. But then there are other cases … those are the times you have to remember, he must’ve had his whole rent on that one. Once again, I give him grace and I understand and say, ‘Stop gambling.’”

With gambling being legalized in many states and the popularity of fantasy sports at an all-time high, you have fans placing more of an emphasis upon individual statistics of players and the scores of final games rather than simply rooting for their favorite team.

When you combine the proliferation of social media and its widespread use by the common person, it’s a recipe that sees a lot of fans make negative takes with the simple push of a button.

While Prescott was obviously having a little fun with his comments, it’s probably some advice that people should take seriously.

Cowboys Not Overlooking Commanders, Says Micah Parsons

The Cowboys are not overlooking the Washington Commanders.

As Dallas prepares for their annual Thanksgiving showdown with their NFC East rivals, the Cowboys will enter as major favorites. Dallas enters as 11-point favorites over the Commanders.

Despite the odds heavily in favor of the Cowboys, linebacker Micah Parsons is stressing how good the Commanders are despite their 4-7 record.

Via Patrik Walker of the Cowboys’ official website:

“You turn on the tape and they’ve been close to beating the Eagles — it could’ve [gone] either way,” Parsons said about the Commanders. “The Giants game, I don’t really count that because of the amount of turnovers. The Seahawks game went down to the wire. They remind me a lot of the Chargers. They’re a really good team, but the ball doesn’t roll to their side sometimes. This is a team that could and should be on a positive track. It’s a team we need to take very, very seriously and that’s enough motivation.”

How Cowboys Can Exploit Commanders’ Weaknesses

The Commanders may not be a threat to make it to the playoffs this season, but they’ve played competitively throughout the season. Four of their seven losses have come by single digits, with three of those losses coming against the likes of the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles and 6-4 Seattle Seahawks.

However, the Commanders struggle with protecting second-year quarterback Sam Howell, allowing a league-high 51 sacks and allowing pressure on 40% of his drop backs.

Parsons — who is widely regarded as one of the top pass rushers in the league — has 10 sacks. The two-time Pro Bowler could very well have a huge impact on the game considering the Commanders’ weaknesses along the offensive line.

Considering the Cowboys are still looking to keep pace in a very top-heavy NFC conference — the Detroit Lions are also 8-2 — Dallas very much needs to win this game against the Commanders.