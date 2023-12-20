Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard Named NFL’s ‘Best’ in 2 Unexpected Categories

Dak Prescott has played the Dallas Cowboys into the midst of the NFC East championship race, thanks to making major strides in a key area this season.

Through 14 games this season, Prescott has passed for 3,639 yards with 28 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Prescott’s interception total is down sharply from the 15 he threw in 2022 and 10 during the 2021 campaign.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen listed Prescott as the quarterback with the best decision-making in the league this season.

“One season after tying for the league-lead in interceptions (15),” Bowen writes. “Prescott has seven through 14 games (tied for sixth-fewest). He also has a Total QBR of 72.7 this season, second-best in the league, and he’s being smart with the ball, especially in critical game moments.”

Prescott’s turnaround has been one of the more impressive storylines of the 2023 NFL season. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn suggests it shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“The first thing that jumps out is that he is an elite competitor,” Quinn told reporters in November. “Like, elite. There are guys in our league that are excellent competitors — I mean, quite honestly, every person whose playing in this league is — but then just like most things, he’s the special forces of competitors. He’s at the top of the top.”