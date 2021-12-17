Cowboys’ Dalton Schultz Projected to Earn Top-Tier TE Contract in 2022

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is expected to be one of the team’s top priorities in the offseason.

The starting tight end has emerged as one of Dak Prescott’s favorite targets, ranking second on the team with 53 catches for 584 yards and four touchdowns. However, the former fourth-round draft pick is due to become a free agent in the offseason after earning just under $2.2 million this season — ranking just 39th among tight ends and 18th among all Cowboys players.

Schultz’s New Deal Similar to Hunter Henry’s Contract

Considering his important as Prescott’s safety valve in the offense and his age (25 years old), Schultz will see a significant pay raise in his new contract. According to CBS Sports’ Joel Corry, expect Schultz to earn a new contract similar to that of the New England Patriots‘ Hunter Henry. Henry signed his deal during the 2021 offseason and earned himself a three-year, $37.5 million deal and $25 million guaranteed.

Corry projects Schultz to earn a deal with a $12.5 million average, $25 million in guarantees across three years. That sort of contract would place Schultz in the top five among highest-paid players at his position in terms of annual value.

“Schultz had a breakout 2020 campaign with 63 receptions for 615 yards and four touchdowns thanks to Blake Jarwin’s right ACL tear in the 2020 season opener,” says Corry. “He was slated to be Dallas’ blocking tight end until Jarwin’s injury. Schultz hasn’t looked back since winning a preseason competition with Jarwin to be the starter. He’s nearly matched his 2020 production through 13 games this season. Schultz ranks seventh among tight ends with 53 receptions and eighth with 584 receiving yards. Surprisingly, Schultz is fifth among tight ends with 267 yards after the catch.” “Schultz should be the beneficiary of the dramatic jump in the tight end market since 2020 free agency began,” Corry continues. “There weren’t any tight ends making over $10 million per year when the 2019 season ended. Now there are seven. Among the seven are Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, who received $12.5 million per year deals from the Patriots in this year’s free agency. Neither ranks in the top 20 among tight end in receptions or receiving yards this season. In fact, Schultz isn’t far off from their combined production of 61 receptions and 665 receiving yards.”

Schultz’s Value to Cowboys

Among all tight ends, Schultz ranks a respectable 12th with a 74.2 offensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus. While his ability to catch the football is well-known at this point, he excels in the blocking department too. According to PFF, Schultz ranks ninth in pass blocking with a 76.7 grade, while he also ranks 12th with a 71.7 run blocking grade.

And if you’re wondering just how heavily the Cowboys lean on Schultz, he’s seen 779 snaps this season — second-most in the NFL behind Travis Kelce’s 817 snaps, who has played one more game than Schultz.

Dallas will also have to worry about key players such as Michael Gallup and ex-Pro Bowler Leighton Vander Esch hitting the free agency market.

The Cowboys are projected to be over the salary cap entering the 2022 offseason. In other words, they’ll have to move some contracts around and restructure some deals if they hope to re-sign their starting tight end to a long-term deal.