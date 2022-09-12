Cowboys Star’s NSFW Response to Dak Prescott’s Injury

The Dallas Cowboys are not a happy team after Week 1.

Following their 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys did more than just lose the game — they lost their best player. Quarterback Dak Prescott will be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks due to requiring surgery on a thumb injury suffered during the loss to the Buccaneers, as reported by ESPN’s Todd Archer. In addition to the loss of their star quarterback, Dallas is already missing nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith and wide receivers Michael Gallup and James Washington due to injuries.

Despite the multiple setbacks, one of the Cowboys’ top stars isn’t giving up. According to tight end Dalton Schultz, Dallas is going to run right into the “storm.”

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“The way I see it, it’s just a storm,” Schultz told reporters. “You got two choices. You can either run away from the storm or you can run right into it. I know myself included, and everybody in this locker room, is running right into that mother******. That is just our approach.”

Cowboys Have Been Without Prescott Before

This isn’t the first time the Cowboys have been without their quarterback for a prolonged period of time. It was only two seasons ago that Prescott suffered a compound fracture to his right ankle that required surgery. Prescott ended up missing 11 games that season, with Dallas going just 4-7 without their franchise quarterback. During that season, the Cowboys went with veteran Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert in Prescott’s absence.

While the Cowboys will most likely pursue a veteran backup via free agency or trade, Cooper Rush will now serve as the team’s starter. Rush was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad prior to Week 1. The 28-year-old quarterback started one previous game for Dallas, leading them to a dramatic 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the final minute of the game.

Despite his lack of experience, Jones echoed confidence in Rush as the team’s starting quarterback.

“He can play at a level that we can win ball games,” Jones told Jori Epstein of USA Today Sports. “The main thing about him as a backup quarterback is we didn’t have to alter the offense to have him. That’s a good thing to have continuity. That’s the main reason he won the job. Just count on him. He threw a couple of good balls out there.”

Cowboys’ Pass Protection a Major Problem

Along with CeeDee Lamb, Schultz will likely be Rush’s favorite target over the coming weeks. The reliable tight end caught seven passes for 62 yards in the loss to the Buccaneers, leading all Cowboys receivers in receptions and ranking second in targets (nine to Lamb’s 11 targets).

While Schultz certainly has the right response to the team’s slew of injuries, it remains to be seen how the Cowboys actually respond to losing four of their top players on offense. Dallas struggled with pass protection the entire game, as Prescott was sacked twice and Rush was sacked twice despite throwing just 13 attempts.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Cowboys produced just a 64.7 pass-blocking grade versus the Buccaneers, ranking 14th among 30 teams. By comparison, Dallas registered an 80.0 pass-blocking grade last season, ranking third among all NFL teams.

While Dallas may have a quarterback issue, they also have other positions of concern that they need to address in the coming weeks.