Cowboys Could Use Veteran Star as Trade Bait: ‘Team Loses Nothing’

The Dallas Cowboys could use one of their veteran star players as trade bait to tackle a position of need.

According to Tom Ryle of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys, the Cowboys could use outside linebacker Dante Fowler as “trade bait” in order to address their swing tackle need. Dallas is currently lacking a viable backup offensive tackle due to Josh Ball’s inconsistencies and Matt Waletzko’s shoulder injury. The Cowboys’ current starters at offensive tackle are Tyron Smith and Terence Steele. Smith hasn’t started a full season since the 2015 campaign while Dallas hasn’t had a full-season starter at right tackle since 2018.

Ryles argues why the Cowboys should consider moving Fowler — or another veteran, such as Tarell Basham — in a trade for an offensive tackle.

“The only obstacle to all this is Stephen Jones’ unique philosophy in roster management, which includes an aversion to trades as well as free agent signings,” says Ryle. “However, in this case it really makes no sense to not try for a trade when you are going to have to release someone to get down to the 53-man roster. There is also a bit of interchangeability with the names. If Fowler goes to someone else but you can keep Basham, or vice versa, the team really loses nothing.”

Cowboys Need Help at Offensive Tackle

The logic of such a proposal makes sense because the Cowboys will have to likely cut a veteran or two within their front seven. Some 53-man roster projections have either Fowler, Basham or Carlos Watkins being released prior to the start of the season.

As Ryle notes, the depth at offensive tackle is “bad.” The Cowboys definitely have an abundance of talent along the defensive line, meaning they could trade one of said players to address issues along the offensive line.

“One problem in particular still lingers. Swing tackle is unsettled and unsettling,” says Ryle. “Josh Ball again was inconsistent, yet he seems to still be the best option as the third offensive tackle on the roster. It is not a good situation. There is a way to address this that has not been widely discussed, so let’s dive in. While the depth at OT is bad, it is exactly the opposite all along the defensive line.”

Fowler Appeals Most in Possible Trade

Of the three veterans mentioned by Ryle — Fowler, Watkins and Basham — Fowler could be the most appealing via trade. Not only is he the most accomplished of the three, he probably has the most potential. Fowler is a former No. 3 overall draft pick and once racked up 11.5 sacks for the Los Angeles Rams back in 2019. He’s also posted an eight-sack season as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

By comparison, former fourth-round pick Carlos Watkins has never posted more than two sacks in a single season and former third-round pick Basham has never posted more than 3.5 sacks in a single campaign.

Protecting quarterback Dak Prescott is of the utmost importance as the Cowboys seek to advance past the divisional round for the first time since 1995. Dallas ranked a dismal 19th in pass-blocking grade last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Ensuring that they have proper depth at the most important position on the offensive line is likely worth departing with a veteran star at a position overloaded with talent.