Cowboys’ Donovan Wilson’s Timeline Set Back After Being Carted Off

It looks like safety Donovan Wilson’s injury is somewhat serious after all.

Wilson suffered a right calf strain during the Dallas Cowboys‘ training camp session on Wednesday, July 26. Although he was carted off of the field, the injury initially wasn’t expected to be serious, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported shortly following the incident.

“While Dallas will be cautious, Donovan Wilson’s injury is not serious, source said,” wrote Rapoport.

However, ESPN’s Todd Archer reported several hours later that the injury actually is serious and that Wilson is expected to be sidelined for four-to-six weeks.

“Safety Donovan Wilson could miss 4-6 weeks with a right calf strain suffered in Wednesday’s practice, according to a source, but the belief is he will be available to play Week 1 against the New York Giants on Sept. 10,” writes Archer.

The Cowboys’ starting free safety is a valuable part of the defense. Not only did Wilson start 17 games last season, he led the defense with 101 tackles and posted five sacks — career-highs for the four-year safety.

As Garrett Podell of CBS Sports points out, Wilson is in rare company with his 100-tackle, five-sack season for a defensive back. He was just the fourth defensive back since 1987 to accomplish the feat.

“Wilson, the 2019 sixth-round pick out of Texas A&M, has showcased historic versatility as both a tackler and pass rusher from the safety position; his 2022 season made him only the fourth defensive back to total over 100 tackles (101) and five or more sacks (5.0) in a single season since combined tackles have been tracked beginning in 1987,” writes Podell. “He joins Hall of Fame safety Rod Woodson’s 1992 season, former Pro Bowl safety Rodney Harrison’s 2000 season and former Pro Bowl safety Adrian Wilson’s 2005 season.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson posted a 70.1 defensive grade and 87.1 pass-rushing grade last season. Among all full-time safeties, Wilson ranked fifth in pass-rushing grade.

Malik Hooker Would Serve as Cowboys’ Starting Free Safety

If Wilson is indeed sidelined for the foreseeable future, that would mean Malik Hooker — a former first-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts who has started 44 games in his career — would step in as the starting free safety.

Hooker has started nine games for the Cowboys over the past two seasons, posting 62 tackles and three interceptions last season. Despite technically not being a starter, Hooker still appeared in 81% of the defensive snaps.

According to PFF, Hooker posted a 76.2 defensive grade last season, the highest among all of the Cowboys’ safeties.

If Wilson is forced to miss the entire preseason — and possibly the first game of the regular season against the New York Giants — they should be just fine with a viable veteran safety in Hooker filling the role.