Cowboys Projected to Add ‘Quarterback of the Defense’ in 2024 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys have developed a habit of selecting impact defenders in the first round of the NFL draft in recent years, and that trend could continue in 2024.

On the heels of selecting defensive tackle Mazi Smith, edge rusher Micah Parsons, and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch since 2018, the Cowboys might be in a position to fill a glaring need on defense with an intriguing prospect when the 2024 NFL draft begins in April.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso projects the Cowboys to stay within the Lone Star State, and select Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in the first round of next year’s draft.

“Cooper is a fun, do-everything linebacker,” Trapasso wrote. “Who could become the quarterback of the Dallas defense.”

As a junior in 2023, Cooper logged a career-high 83 total tackles with 8.0 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery as one of the Aggies’ most consistently dominant defenders.

If the Cowboys wind up selecting Cooper, he could walk into the starting role Vander Esch previously occupied, before suffering a season-ending neck injury.

Given Parsons’ ability to wreak havoc on opposing backfields whether he lines up at defensive end or one of the Cowboys’ linebacker spots, Cooper would have the chance to form part of a dynamic duo in the heart of the Cowboys’ defense.

Edgerrin Cooper Scouting Report

At 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Cooper has the requisite length and playmaking ability that defensive coordinators cover at the linebacker position, especially in an era where players are moved around like chess pieces from series to series or snap to snap.

After producing 204 total tackles through his three-plus seasons in College Station, with 8.5 sacks, 2 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles, Cooper is the No. 1 linebacker on ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr’s 2024 Big Board.

“Cooper has the length to get after the passer and make plays in the backfield,” CBS Sports’ Will Backus writes. “As evidenced by his highly-disruptive stat line. He also boasts extensive experience playing special teams which gives him extra value and a route to early playing time at the next level.”

If the season ended today, the Cowboys would be projected to own the No. 26 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Micah Parsons in Midst of Bizarre Streak

Parsons is in the middle of a bizarre streak, that seems to be frustrating the Cowboys’ star linebacker.

As the Cowboys’ Week 17 clash with the Detroit Lions looms, it has been 38 quarters, that’s over 9.5 games, since Parsons last drew a holding penalty.

“To be honest, in the most humblest way, I don’t think there’s another rusher like me in the league,” Parsons said, via Nick Eatman of the team website. “I don’t think there’s a rusher that runs as quick as I do. There’s not another rusher that does the things I do. And that’s on tape. I’m pretty sure other rushers can tell you that. [The refs] put me on the same pedestal as other rushers, and it’s not the same.

“You can’t compare me to a lot of other rushers. How they scheme me vs. how they scheme other rushers, it’s not the same. I don’t think they realize I’m 4.3 off the edge. I think the refs understand I’m a good player but don’t understand the actual plays that I can make with my speed and what I can control.”

The way officials have called games involving Parsons this season has garnered the attention of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who recently voiced his displeasure with the refs during his weekly radio appearance.

“I don’t think the intent is to take a player of his skill and limit him,” Jones said on December 26. “He gets officiated, not differently, but most players that don’t get those holds … Micah doesn’t get them. [Other players can’t] get to the quarterback. Micah can; therefore, it is restricting to him.”