Cowboys Make Final Decision on Signing Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys have made a final decision on signing Odell Beckham Jr.

Following the Cowboys’ thrilling 40-37 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, team owner Jerry Jones revealed what they plan to do when it comes to bringing in the three-time Pro Bowl receiver. Jones essentially nixed the idea of signing Beckham this season, explaining that it’s hard to see the veteran receiver having an impact this season.

However, he did leave open the idea of signing the 30-year-old in the future.

Via Charean Williams of NBC Sports:

“Well, I think the big thing is me or whoever has let enough time go as we get toward the end of the season that it’s not realistic to think about having him in any meaningful way for the playoffs,” Jones said. “That’s not dismissing [signing Beckham in] the future, but it is dismissing, for the most part, the reality of him getting in here and helping us in the playoffs. That was a big part of the equation.”

Why the Cowboys Are Passing on Beckham

Beckham continues to recover from a torn ACL he suffered in last February’s Super Bowl. The timetable for his return is around the mid-January mark. That would mean Beckham wouldn’t be able to make his debut for the Cowboys until the wild card round of the playoffs at the earliest.

The veteran receiver himself indicated he didn’t see the importance of playing in the regular season during an interview earlier this month on Thursday Night Football’s “The Shop.”

“I haven’t made the decision,” Beckham said on where he plans on signing. “And for me, I would like to be in a stable environment. Get up 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks and then let’s talk about it. I’ve played football for a long time. I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play (in the) regular season, but I don’t see the point. I really don’t. I’d rather play when that pressure’s on.”

Considering Jones has long held out hope that Beckham could make an impact during the regular season, that may have hurt his chances of signing a deal with the Cowboys this season.

T.Y. Hilton’s Impact May Negate Need for Signing Beckham

Outside of the fact that Beckham wouldn’t be able to make his debut until the playoffs is that newcomer T.Y. Hilton made his impact felt in his own debut. The four-time Pro Bowler made arguably the biggest play of the game when he hauled in a 52-yard catch on a pivotal 3rd-and-30 conversion with Dallas trailing Philadelphia 34-27 midway through the fourth quarter.

Jones detailed Hilton’s impact in the Cowboys’ big win, which preserved the team’s chances at winning the NFC East.

“It was all there — his experience, his speed — to turn around and make that play,” Jones said. “That’s exactly what I thought he could get a chance to do. He was so excited about getting to come in here and be in games. I’m really proud for him. I’m really proud for our team, too, because he’ll add a dimension to this thing that just opens it up a little more.”

Outside of his big 52-yard grab, Hilton also drew a pivotal illegal contact penalty on a 4th-and-8 conversion from the Eagles’ 45-yard-line in the first half.

With the Hilton signing already having paid dividends for the Cowboys, it looks like they’ll move forward without Beckham.