Cowboys Host ‘Taysom Hill-Like’ QB for Private Meeting: Report

The Dallas Cowboys could select one of the more interesting quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft.

As the Cowboys enter the draft without a clear-cut backup to starter Dak Prescott, Dallas is reportedly interested in one of the sleepers of this year’s class. According to a report from Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys had a private meeting with Brown QB E.J. Perry.

“Cowboys had a private meeting recently with Brown QB EJ Perry, a source said,” said Watkins. “Perry was a transfer from Boston College.”

E.J. Perry Could Emerge as Next Taysom Hill

Perry is currently the eighth-ranked quarterback on the Bleacher Report Big Board and has a 6.4 grade from B/R. Based upon their grading scale, Perry projects to be drafted in the fifth round as a high-level developmental prospect.

The 24-year-old Perry made a name for himself as a dual threat QB in the Ivy League, throwing for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while running for 402 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Perry’s dual-threat ability and late-round draft projection are leading observers to compare him to the New Orleans Saints’ Taysom Hill. Hill has carved out a career for the Saints as a dual-threat quarterback over the past five seasons as an undrafted free agent, playing multiple positions while starting 26 games at quarterback.

In fact, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein says Perry might be used in the same way that Hill has been used at multiple positions.

“Might be able to play versatile, Taysom Hill-like role for an offense,” said Zierlein in his draft prospect profile of Perry.

Cowboys Could Use Perry as Red-Zone Threat

While Perry’s dual-threat ability may land him on the Cowboys’ roster — or the practice squad — he doesn’t project as a long-term solution as a backup or potential starter.

Zierlein notes his average arm strength and below-average mechanics.

“Perry has average size and arm strength but below-average mechanics and consistency as a passer,” says Zierlein. “He doesn’t value the football enough as a decision-maker and lacks a desired level of ball placement. His toughness and talent as a runner create attention, as teams might ask Perry to add a few more pounds in order to see if he can become a valuable Swiss Army Knife who’s able to help at a variety of positions, including special teams.”

The Cowboys’ current quarterback room after Prescott looks like this: Cooper Rush, Ben DiNucci and Will Grier.

Among the three quarterbacks, they have a combined five starts among them.

Grier hasn’t started a game since 2019 and was released by the Carolina Panthers after just two seasons as a former third-round draft pick. Rush has started one game (an impressive win over the Minnesota Vikings) and DiNucci looked abysmal while filling in for the injured Prescott in 2020, posting a 67.8 quarterback rating.

While Perry may not be the long-term solution at quarterback, he could emerge as a very valuable weapon for a team lacking in red-zone weapons and quarterback depth. Dallas lost two of their top threats over the offseason in receivers Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson.

Considering Perry’s potential ability to line up as an option-type of quarterback along with possibly playing wide receiver, the Cowboys could cover up their lack of red-zone weapons by using a Swiss Army Knife in Perry.