Ex-Cowboys Pro Bowler Released by Saints in ‘Surprise’ Move: Report

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith is a free agent again.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 28-year-old veteran has been released by the New Orleans Saints.

“The Saints are releasing veteran LB Jaylon Smith, source said, though he’s got a good chance to return on the practice squad,” writes Rapoport. “He’ll have other options, too.”

Why Jaylon Smith Could End Up Back With Saints

The former second-round draft pick had signed with the Saints earlier this month, latching on with the team in time for the preseason. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football reports that the move is a “surprise” considering how well Smith played during training camp.

“Saints are releasing LB Jaylon Smith, per source,” writes Underhill. “A surprise considering how well he played in camp. Can’t imagine he gets far away.”

While Smith may have impressed during training camp, Sam Robinson of Pro Football Rumors has a good explanation for why the Saints released the former Pro Bowler — and why he may soon end up back with the organization.

“Teams also commonly release vested veterans for guarantee purposes, as these players’ salaries become guaranteed days before Week 1, or to protect a younger player from being exposed to waivers,” writes Robinson. “With Alvin Kamara set to be moved off the roster — due to the three-game suspension he recently received — at least one spot will soon be open.”

Jaylon Smith Was Pro Bowler With Cowboys

Smith is obviously best known for his five-season tenure with the Cowboys, notching a Pro Bowl during the 2019 season while also racking up at least 121-tackle seasons in three consecutive years (2018-2020). Smith ranked sixth in the NFL during the 2019 season in tackles (142) and second with 154 tackles during the 2020 season.

During Smith’s peak, he signed a five-year, $64 million contract extension with $35.5 million guaranteed prior to the start of the 2019 season.

However, a wrist injury requiring surgery eventually led to Smith’s demise in Dallas. Shortly following the selection of Micah Parsons in the 2021 NFL Draft, Smith declined to waive his 2022 injury guarantee contract clause which would have protected the team from a payment of $9.2 million dollars. The Cowboys would end up releasing Smith during the 2021 season.

Furthermore, he had been surpassed on the depth chart by then-rookie Parsons and Keanu Neal, as Grant Gordon of NFL.com noted back in October of 2021.

“NFL Network’s Jane Slater reports Smith, 26, did everything asked of him this season under the umbrella of new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but it simply wasn’t enough in comparison to the play of Keanu Neal, Leighton Vander Esch and rookie dynamo Micah Parsons,” wrote Gordon. “Though Parsons has seen a great deal more reps as a pass rusher, the eventual return of an injured Demarcus Lawrence is likely to push Parsons back and Slater adds rookie Jabril Cox’s increased use was also likely a factor in the decision to part ways with Smith.”

Smith more recently spent time with the New York Giants, signing with them at the end of the 2021 season and then starting 11 of his 13 appearances during the 2022 season.

Over the course of his career, Smith holds career totals of 624 tackles, 11 sacks, six fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 87 games and 69 starts.