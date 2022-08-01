Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Blasts ‘Sniveling’ Ex-Head Coach in New Interview

When Jerry Jones has something to say, he says it. The Dallas Cowboys owner turned heads again this week with a wild call-out of Jimmy Johnson.

For seemingly a decade or two, Cowboys fans have clamored or expected Johnson to be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor. Johnson won two Super Bowls with Dallas in the early 90s dynasty, but he has yet to make the team’s hall.

Now, Jones is saying that Johnson or fans shouldn’t expect it anytime soon. According to Newy Scruggs, the Cowboys owner blasted Johnson for “sniveling” over the honor, and said that he as the team’s owner will handle when and how that decision is made.

“It’s BS for anybody to be making anything,” Jones responded to those that are saying Johnson’s delayed induction is a determined jab. “I’ve said I’m gonna put him in. Now when I put him in and the circumstances and what I do with that — there’s a lot more than Jimmy to think about here. And I’ve got a lot of other lives out here that have laid a lot on the line on the field that need to be in that Ring of Honor as well. And so how I do that, what I do it with, I get to make that decision,” Jones continued. “And it isn’t at the end of the day all tailored around whether Jimmy is sniveling or not.”

Johnson’s exit from the franchise was always well-documented for being dysfunctional, but it’s clear there’s still problems three decades later.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Johnson’s Departure from Dallas

It’s not normal for an NFL coach and an NFL team to break up after winning two Super Bowls and sitting in prime position for a third, but the power battle inside the Cowboys was too big for the both of Jones and Johnson.

Jones wanted more control of football operations, while Johnson wanted to keep things as they had been: he would determine the final decisions when it came to personnel and how the team played.

Johnson was successful, but he also infamously and publicly undermined Jones and the Cowboys. He declared interest in a job with the Jacksonville Jaguars after the 1995 expansion team was officially announced and would make jokes at Jones’ expense on TV.

The end result was always going to be a breakup, but the fact that it took just five years and came after back-to-back Super Bowl wins will always be one of the most unique stories in NFL history.

Cowboys Owner Said Johnson Would Enter Ring of Honor

Part of why Jones’ latest quote is so eye-catching is that in 2021 the Cowboys owner said that Johnson would absolutely enter the Ring of Honor. During the 2021 NFL Hall of Fame ceremony, Jones explained that Johnson has a rightful place.

“It’s kind of hard to not recognize this contribution to the story of the franchise,” Jones said. “He will be in the Ring of Honor.”

Former @dallascowboys QB @TroyAikman and current owner Jerry Jones join the set to talk with new Hall of Famer @JimmyJohnson and inform him that he will be joining the Cowboys Ring of Honor! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/bINdwBiikw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 5, 2021

It’s worth noting that Johnson replied, “While I’m alive,” to Jones after the comment. Then, at the beginning of 2022, Johnson revealed that no progress had been made on the Ring of Honor induction.

“Haven’t heard a word,” Johnson Tweeted on January 5.