Jerry Jones Sends Message to Odell Beckham: ‘Time is Ticking’

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones isn’t holding back on his thoughts of the Odell Beckham Jr. situation.

As the Cowboys still make an attempt to sign the three-time Pro Bowl receiver, it appears Dallas isn’t as hot on signing the veteran as they have been over the past several weeks. Beckham visited with the Cowboys earlier this week, even taking in a Dallas Mavericks game with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. However, there are some extreme concerns regarding his availability as he makes his way back from a torn ACL.

Jones had an update on contract talks with Beckham during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, December 9, and had a direct message to Beckham — time is ticking.

Via Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated:

“Yes, we’re still in contact,” Jones said. “Is there a timeline? Probably the fact that time is ticking in terms of getting in here and really initiating the heavy work in rehab to get there for the playoffs if it’s gonna happen.”

Cowboys Cooling Down on Beckham Signing

Beckham’s return has been a major topic as the Cowboys explore the possibility of signing the star receiver. Originally expected to return by Thanksgiving, Beckham’s timetable to return is now at the mid-January mark. That would mean the 30-year-old receiver wouldn’t be able to return until the playoffs, at the earliest.

Parsons recently revealed Beckham’s injury timetable while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, December 7.

Via Michael Gehlken of Dallas Morning News:

“Cowboys LB Micah Parsons said WR Odell Beckham Jr. told him that he’ll be ready to play in five weeks, said Got sense Beckham wants to be in Dallas; he has family in area. ‘I definitely think this might be a homecoming for him.’ Beckham tore left ACL in February.”

Despite Jones’ insistence on Beckham being healthy enough to make a return prior to the start of the playoffs, the free agent receiver dialed down the importance of returning to the regular season.

“I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point,” the free agent receiver said on The Shop on Thursday. “I really don’t. I’d rather play when that pressure’s on.”

Concern Over Beckham’s Ability to Contribute After Injury

During the 2021 season, Beckham was waived by the Cleveland Browns. He was later signed by the Los Angeles Rams, helping lead the team to a Super Bowl win while playing a key role as the No. 2 receiver behind Cooper Kupp.

However, while Beckham made most of his impact felt in the postseason, he didn’t have any time away from the game due to injury. Beckham is currently coming off of a serious ACL injury after 10 months off and there is serious concern on whether or not he can actually contribute.

While speaking to Heavy’s Matt Lombardo, one AFC coach expressed concern over Beckham’s ability to play at the same level following his injury.

“Coming off his injury, he may give a team less than people expect,” says Lombardo. “He can probably still has straight-line speed, but the change of direction and suddenness with cutting will be poor.”

We’ll see where Beckham ultimately ends up, but as Jones says on a potential Cowboys deal, time is “ticking.”