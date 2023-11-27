Ex-Cowboys 2nd-Round Pick Signs With Seahawks Ahead of Week 13

A former Dallas Cowboys second-round draft pick is signing with the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the two teams’ Week 13 matchup.

Former Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph is signing with the Seahawks’ practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“The Seahawks signed former Cowboys second-round pick CB Kelvin Joseph to the practice squad,” writes Pelissero on Sunday, November 26. “Seattle visits Dallas on Thursday night.”

Kelvin Joseph Released by Dolphins After Cowboys Trade

The 24-year-old Joseph was a second-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft. He appeared in 26 games along with three starts for Dallas during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. However, struggles in pass coverage during his brief stint as a starter in 2022 — it lasted for one week — eventually led to his benching and a trade to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Despite a fresh start in Miami, Joseph was never able to find a consistent role on defense, appearing in just 21 snaps during his four games with the Dolphins. The majority of his playing time came on special teams, where he appeared in 87 snaps — 72% of the special teams snaps.

However, he was released earlier in the month by the Dolphins.

Why the Cowboys Moved on From Kelvin Joseph

During the 2022 season, Joseph posted a 49.2 defensive grade — the worst grade of any of the Cowboys’ nine cornerbacks last year, according to Pro Football Focus. He posted an even worse grade in coverage (44.1), the eighth-worst mark of cornerbacks who saw at least 100 defensive snaps during the 2022 season.

Joseph’s struggles were on full display during the team’s Week 14 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars during his lone start last season. He allowed two touchdowns in the 40-34 loss before he was eventually replaced by Nashon Wright.

Shortly before that game, team owner Jerry Jones implored Joseph to “become a man” after season-ending injuries sidelined previous starters, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown.

“Time for him to become a man,” Jones said last December according to Yahoo’s Jori Epstein. “Accept a higher level of responsibility. He’s got more people depending on him. It’s time for some of the side stuff to ease its way out of his life.”

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn declared an open competition at the cornerback spot shortly following his benching.

Via Harrison Reno of Sports Illustrated:

“The competition is up for that spot,” Quinn said last December.

It’s a spot that Joseph never regained as he appeared in just two defensive snaps for the remainder of the season.

While Joseph is unlikely to play a prominent role on defense for the Seahawks in their upcoming matchup with the Cowboys, he could give Seattle some insight on Dallas’ defensive scheme and how to play against quarterback Dak Prescott.

Via Corbin K. Smith of Sports Illustrated:

“At minimum, considering the timing of his addition, coach Pete Carroll and Seattle’s staff would be wise to pick Joseph’s brain due to his past experience playing in the Cowboys’ defensive scheme and matching up against Dak Prescott and their offense on a daily basis.

Through three seasons, Joseph holds career totals of 38 tackles and one forced fumble in 30 games and three starts.